MSI Introduces Its First Intel Arc A380 GPU, A Low Profile Card For Prebuilts
The only Arc graphics cards we've seen so far have been a couple of "Limited Edition" models of the higher-end parts and then of course the Gunnir Arc A380 Photon card. The fact that nearly a month out from their rumored release the only available desktop Arc parts were the Gunnir cards was causing some folks to doubt the validity of Arc as a desktop part at all.
Well don't fret too much, because now there's a couple more Arc cards out in the wild. Some keen eyes spotted some ASRock boards last week, and now on Chinese retailer Tmall, there's an MSI desktop machine available sporting entry-level Intel processors paired with MSI-branded Arc A380 graphics cards.
Performance-wise, the specifications appear to be identical to Intel's reference models, with the A380 GPU clocked at a nominal 2 GHz and its 6GB of GDDR6 memory running at 15.5 Gbps. MSI's specs on the page seem to recommend a 350 watt power supply for the card, which is sort of refreshing after all those rumors about NVIDIA's next-gen.