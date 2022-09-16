Bombshell: EVGA Severs Ties With NVIDIA And Exits The GPU Market





In an absolutely gobsmacking bit of news, both Gamers Nexus and JayzTwoCents scored an exclusive press conference with EVGA (along with Jon Peddie Research) where the company's CEO, Andrew Han, announced that EVGA would be severing its ties with NVIDIA and completely exiting the GPU market. This comes along with allegations toward NVIDIA of "disrespectful" behavior from EVGA's CEO.





This is a real shocker for the industry. EVGA has long been seen as NVIDIA's most stalwart partner , as the American company's graphics cards are exclusively based on Team Green's GPUs. EVGA was one of the very first board partners that NVIDIA ever had, and the vendor's mindshare is such that its cards will be the first that many hardware enthusiasts think of when imagining NVIDIA GPUs.





JayzTwoCents pointing out that NVIDIA's own cards are cheaper than EVGA's.



EVGA further says that NVIDIA has "screwed it over" with the GeForce 30 series . The company claims that it is suffering significant losses in the market due to NVIDIA building its own boards and selling its own GPUs. Doing so allows it to price the cards lower than AIBs can, as the partners have additional costs to deal with beyond the price of buying the GPUs from NVIDIA.





Champion overclocker K|NGP|N is one of the employees EVGA will have to "reallocate."





Perhaps most concerning is that EVGA says it will not expand into new product categories. That means that the company intends to expand its current businesses besides graphics cards, which are primarily power supplies. Whether that means that EVGA will become a first-party power supply manufacturer itself is up in the air.





"The facts" about this transaction, as collated by Gamers Nexus.

