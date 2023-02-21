NVIDIA GTC 2023: Jensen Keynote, AI Developments, How To Watch And What Else To Expect
We're only a month away from NVIDIA's next GTC event (last year there were two, including one in March and a second one in September). As we approach the big day, NVIDIA has shared some additional details about what to expect. The GPU maker also confirmed that company founder and CEO Jensen Huang will be on hand to deliver a livestreamed keynote.
NVIDIA GTC 2023 Dates, Keynote And Fireside Chat
NVIDIA's GTC 2023 event is a multi-day developer conference focused on the "era of AI and the metaverse. It's where students, developers, researchers, creators, IT decision-makers, and business leaders gather to learn how to shape our world with the power of AI, accelerated computing, data science, and more," to use NVIDIA's own words.
The conference begins on Monday, March 20 and runs through Thursday, March 23. Huang's keynote will take place on Tuesday, March 21 starting at 8:00am Pacific (11:00am Eastern) and will be livestreamed. Viewers and virtual attendees are welcome to register (it's free), though it's not required to watch the keynote. We'll be covering the event, but if you want to watch, set a reminder and then head to NVIDIA's keynote portal.
In addition to the keynote, Huang is scheduled to have a fireside chat with Ilya Sutskever, the chief scientist and co-founder of OpenAI. The topics of discussion include conversational AI and natural language processing (NLP), as well as the state of AI today and the vision for the future.
What To Expect: GeForce RTX 4070 Launch Incoming?
First and foremost, you can expect a heavy dose of all things AI at GTC 2023. Like many tech companies, NVIDIA has been betting big on AI, and for good reason—AI's tentacles reach into every aspect of our lives, from smartphone features to self-driving cars. And more recently, there's been a ton of attention paid to chatbots and technologies like ChatGPT and Google Bard. At the same time, AI technologies have barely scratched the surface at this still early stage.
"This is the most extraordinary moment we have witnessed in the history of AI," Huang said in a statement ahead of GTC 2023. "New AI technologies and rapidly spreading adoption are transforming science and industry, and opening new frontiers for thousands of new companies. This will be our most important GTC yet."
Specifically, NVIDIA says GTC 2023 will include discussions and announcements on the latest advances in AI computing systems, generative AI, the industrial metaverse, and robotics. That may or may not include new hardware—last year's GTC event in March saw the launch of NVIDIA's Hopper H100 accelerator.
NVIDIA expects 250,000 people to register for the four-day event, which the company says will include over 650 sessions from researchers, developers, and industry leaders in virtually every computing domain. Here's a list of some of the notable speakers...
- Chike Aguh, chief innovation officer, U.S. Department of Labor
- Soumith Chintala, researcher, Meta and creator of PyTorch
- Paul Debevec, chief research officer, Netflix Eyeline Studios
- Kathryn Guarini, CIO, IBM Corporation
- Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software
- Sergey Levine, associate professor, UC Berkeley
- Thomas Schulthess, director, Swiss National Supercomputing Centre, ETH Zurich
- Kathy Smith, artist and professor, USC
- Ashok Srivastava, chief data officer, Intuit
NVIDIA also confirmed a partial list of some heavy-hitting organizations participating in the event, such as Amazon Robotics, Dell, Epic Games, Ford, General Motors, Google, HPE, Lenovo, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Oracle, Pixal, Samsung, TSMC, VMware, and several others.
There will likely be some hardware reveals on tap. During the GTC event in last September, NVIDIA rolled out is Thor Superchip and Grace CPU. But what about GPU hardware for gamers? These events are not typically associated with gaming reveals, though NVIDIA did officially reveal its GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs at last year's GTC event in September.
It remains to be seen what NVIDIA might have up its sleeve for gamers, there is at least a possibility that it unveils the oft-leak GeForce RTX 4070 (non-Ti). Rumor has it the GeForce RTX 4070 will be on store shelves in April, and if that's the actual plan, then it's certainly possible that NVIDIA will unveil the newest GeForce RTX 40 series SKU at GTC next month.
Related, Gigabyte recently appeared to leak several memory configurations for the GeForce RTX 4070, including 10GB, 12GB, and 16GB models. So, this could up being an interesting GTC for gamers, not just those interested in AI, robotics, and the metaverse.
We'll have to wait to find out. In the meantime, you can register for GTC 2023, if you're so inclined.