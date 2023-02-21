NVIDIA GTC 2023: Jensen Keynote, AI Developments, How To Watch And What Else To Expect





We're only a month away from NVIDIA's next GTC event (last year there were two, including one in March and a second one in September). As we approach the big day, NVIDIA has shared some additional details about what to expect. The GPU maker also confirmed that company founder and CEO Jensen Huang will be on hand to deliver a livestreamed keynote.

NVIDIA GTC 2023 Dates, Keynote And Fireside Chat

NVIDIA's GTC 2023 event is a multi-day developer conference focused on the "era of AI and the metaverse. It's where students, developers, researchers, creators, IT decision-makers, and business leaders gather to learn how to shape our world with the power of AI, accelerated computing, data science, and more," to use NVIDIA's own words.







conference begins on Monday, March 20 and runs through Thursday, March 23. Huang's keynote will take place on Tuesday, March 21 starting at 8:00am Pacific (11:00am Eastern) and will be livestreamed. Viewers and virtual attendees are welcome to register (it's free), though it's not required to watch the keynote. We'll be covering the event, but if you want to watch, set a reminder and then head to Thebegins on. Huang'swill take place onand will be livestreamed. Viewers and virtual attendees are welcome to register (it's free), though it's not required to watch the keynote. We'll be covering the event, but if you want to watch, set a reminder and then head to NVIDIA's keynote porta l.





In addition to the keynote, Huang is scheduled to have a fireside chat with Ilya Sutskever, the chief scientist and co-founder of OpenAI . The topics of discussion include conversational AI and natural language processing (NLP), as well as the state of AI today and the vision for the future.

What To Expect: GeForce RTX 4070 Launch Incoming?





First and foremost, you can expect a heavy dose of all things AI at GTC 2023. Like many tech companies, NVIDIA has been betting big on AI, and for good reason—AI's tentacles reach into every aspect of our lives, from smartphone features to self-driving cars. And more recently, there's been a ton of attention paid to chatbots and technologies like ChatGPT and Google Bard . At the same time, AI technologies have barely scratched the surface at this still early stage.





"This is the most extraordinary moment we have witnessed in the history of AI," Huang said in a statement ahead of GTC 2023. "New AI technologies and rapidly spreading adoption are transforming science and industry, and opening new frontiers for thousands of new companies. This will be our most important GTC yet."





Specifically, NVIDIA says GTC 2023 will include discussions and announcements on the latest advances in AI computing systems, generative AI, the industrial metaverse, and robotics. That may or may not include new hardware—last year's GTC event in March saw the launch of NVIDIA's Hopper H100 accelerator





NVIDIA expects 250,000 people to register for the four-day event, which the company says will include over 650 sessions from researchers, developers, and industry leaders in virtually every computing domain. Here's a list of some of the notable speakers...