Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Listings Hint At Multiple Memory Configs Up To 16GB





There are some quite convincing signs that NVIDIA and partners are going to release the GeForce RTX 4070 in as many as three memory configurations. Tech site VideoCardz probed what appears to be the Thailand-based Aorus game registration site, and noted that qualifying bundle products include the following GPUs:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 AORUS Master 12GB (GV-N4070AORUS M-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 EAGLE OC 12GB (GV-N4070EAGLE OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 10GB (GV-N4070GAMING OC-10GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 12GB (GV-N4070GAMING OC-12GD)

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 GAMING OC 16GB (GV-N4070GAMING OC-16GD)









Mainstream gamers on the PC platform are still on tenterhooks with regard to NVIDIA’s plans for Ada Lovelace architecture graphics cards. High end and halo cards can catch a lot of headlines, but the likes of the RTX X070 and X060 cards are a real high-volume business. To make the most of the potential here – to shift as many numbers as possible – NVIDIA looks like it will be aggressively proliferating product to cover all the price points, facilitated by various memory configurations. Sometimes it has done this in reaction to moves made by AMD, but this time it might provide the widest possible range of options right out of the gate.





Talking specs, let us first establish that the existing RTX 4070 Ti features 7680 CUDA cores plus 12GB of 192-bit 21Gbs GDDR6X memory. This is expected to be cut to 5888 CUDA cores in the RTX 4070, but at least one of the configurations will retain the 12GB of 192-bit 21Gbs GDDR6X of its Ti brother. A 10GB version of the RTX 4070 is likely to use a 160-bit memory interface, so will have both reduced VRAM quota and bandwidth.



Meanwhile, the 16GB version of the RTX 4070 is more than mysterious, as the AD104 GPU which it is expected to be built around doesn’t wed with a 256-bit 16GB memory configuration. In brief, the memory chips to support this 16GB and 256-bit config on its maximum of six memory channels aren’t currently available.













As usual with this kind of story, with a single source, we must add a sprinkling of salt. Even though the purported source is Aorus, there could be some typos or old and invalid information which has slipped into the database of qualifying products. Thus, it could be a simple error, or someone wanting to be a completist and not miss out any customers. A warning sign is present in the qualifying products list in the shape of the RTX 4080 12GB model that was infamously cancelled…



