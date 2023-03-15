NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Launch Price Allegedly Revealed But Is It Accurate?





At this point, there might not be a whole lot of mystery surrounding NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, given the widespread leaks and rumors. Based on everything we know so far from the various leaks, it will slot in neatly underneath the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti with 23.3 percent fewer CUDA cores but otherwise with the same memory configuration. What about the price? That's the one mystery that remains, and it may have just been solved.









Therein lies the catch—actual retail pricing on all three cards varies when it comes to custom models, depending on things like fancier cooling solutions, premium components, and factory overclocks. While we can't account for all that, it's safe to assume the GeForce RTX 4070 will debut somewhere south of $799. The question is, how far south?









Well, it might be closer than you think. According to Moore's Law Is Dead, NVIDIA will launch a Founders Edition version of the GeForce RTX 4070 at $749. That's just $50 below the cost of the Ti model, or a mere 6.3 percent less. As another point of reference, the previous generation GeForce RTX 3070 launched at $499.





We can already anticipate the blow back NVIDIA will receive if it does end up pricing the GeForce RTX 4070 at $749. For what it's worth, MLID claims this information comes from sources that haven't been wrong before, and that NVIDIA has communicated its intended pricing in writing to its add-in board (AIB) partners.





He also states that NVIDIA is pressuring its AIB partners to not charge more than 10 percent above MSRP for their custom models. And of course, he caveats that the price could change between now and when the card launches, which is a convenient way of making it impossible to be wrong. In short, he's saying NVIDIA intends to price the GeForce RTX 4070 at $749, or at some other figure if it makes a last-minute adjustment.





That's kind of like saying it will rain tomorrow, but that the forecast might change later to sunny. That's not exactly going out on a limb, though we suppose it comes with the territory of being a leaker.





Another possibility is that NVIDIA could lower the price post-launch, based on the reception at $749 (if it indeed comes out at that MSRP). While that doesn't happen all that often, bear in mind that NVIDIA pivoted away from releasing a second GeForce RTX 4080 model with less memory (12GB) and fewer CUDA cores after catching heat for the announcement and ended up rebadging it as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.





Whatever the case might be, we'll have clarity soon—leaked documents reveal that NVIDIA is planning to announce the GeForce RTX 4070 on April 12. The document also suggests the GeForce RTX 4070 will land on store shelves on April 13.

