NVIDIA GeForce 40 Series GPU Bundle Treats Gamers To Redfall Bite Back Edition Worth $100





The GPU wars are heating up with game bundles coming back in style. Last week we wrote about AMD gifting codes for The Last Of Us Part I with select Radeon RX graphics card purchases, and not to be outdone NVIDIA has followed suit with a sweet offer of its own—purchase a qualifying GeForce RTX 40 series GPU and receive Redfall Bite Back Edition for free.





This is basically the deluxe edition of the game, worth $99.99. It includes the base game with a bunch of extras thrown in. Specifically, it comes with the Redfall Hero Pass with two future heroes, laser beam multi-weapon skin, tactical knife stake weapon attachment, Northern Expedition Devinder outfit, Eyes in the Dark Jacob outfit, War Clothes Layla outfit, and Engineer Volunteer Remi outfit.











Developed by Arkane Austin and published by Bethesda Softwares, Redfall is an open-world single-player and co-op first-person shooter (FPS) built on Unreal Engine 5. It takes place in Redfall, Massachusetts, which has been overrun with vampires after a failed scientific experiment. Each of the four playable characters bring unique abilities to the table.





The strategic bundle is part of NVIDIA's effort to promote its Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 ( DLSS 3 ) and Reflex technologies, both of which ware supported out of the gate. Later on, a game patch and driver update will add real-time ray tracing to the fold, though NVIDIA hasn't said exactly when (only that it will come sometime after the game releases).

















GPUs purchased through NVIDIA's webstore qualify, as do various third-party retailers including Amazon, Canada Computers, Memory Express, Micro Center, and Newegg. You can follow the links on NVIDIA's Redfall promo page (scroll down) to make sure you're buying a qualifying GPU.





This is especially handy for shopping Amazon as the listings are not always clear. Just make sure that the offer shows up in the checkout screen before actually placing your order. You might also need to manually select Amazon as the seller from the options on the right-hand side in cases where it defaults to a marketplace seller.





Here are a few options...