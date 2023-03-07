AMD's Last Of Us Game Bundle Deal Drives Radeon RX GPU Pricing To New Lows





Ancient scrolls tell of a time when GPUs were so abundant that retailers would surround them with game bundles, offering hundreds of dollars in added value as incentives to upgrade. What happened to those days? Lots of things—the pandemic, cryptocurrency mining, a substrate shortage , and scalpers, to name a few. We're not quite back to the glory days of upgrade incentives just yet, but we're getting closer. GPUs are widely available again, prices are coming down (in some cases), and AMD just revealed a sweet bundle offer that gifts gamers a redemption code for The Last Of Us Part 1 with select GPU purchases.





Formerly a PlayStation 5 exclusive, The Last Of Us Part 1 released to Sony's console last September and is getting ready to land on PC in just a few weeks, on March 28, 2023. This is a remake of the same-name title (minus "Part 1") back in 2013. There's a lot of hype surrounding the game, both because of its reception on PS5 and from the popularity of the TV show that recently launched on HBO.





Now through April 15, 2023, you can score a free copy on PC (a $60 value) when purchasing a qualifying Radeon graphics card. What's especially neat about the offer is that AMD isn't limiting the bundle just its highest-end GPUs, or even just the Radeon RX 7000 series—it's also applicable to select Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs. Have a look...









That's a fairly robust list of over a dozen graphics cards, spanning the Radeon RX 7900 XTX all the way down to the Radeon RX 6400. There are a whole bunch of participating vendors listed on the promo page—both retailers and boutique system builders—including Amazon, AVADirect, Best Buy, Cybertron PC (CLX), iBuyPower, Maingear, Memory Express, Meta PC, Micro Center, Newegg, Origin PC, and Xidax in the US.





There are over 100 other participating retailers across a number of other territories as well, so AMD is hitting the ground running with this promo.





Earlier this week we wrote about the Radeon RX 7900 XT selling for $100 below its MSRP , that being the ASRock Phantom Gaming at Newegg for $799.99. It also qualifies for the game bundle, as do several models on Amazon. Here's a partial list...