NVIDIA Reflex Tested: Low Latency, Precision Gaming At 360Hz

Display

Panel Size: Wide Screen 24.5"(62.23cm) 16:9

Panel Backlight / Type : IPS

True Resolution : 1920x1080

Display Viewing Area(HxV) : 543.168 x 302.616 mm

Display Surface : Non-glare

Pixel Pitch : 0.2830 mm

Brightness(Max) : 400 cd/㎡

Viewing Angle (CR≧10) : 178°(H)/178°(V)

Response Time : 1ms (Gray to Gray)

Display Colors : 1073.7M (10bit)

Flicker free : Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Support : Yes (HDR-10 )

Refresh Rate(max) : 360Hz