Motorola Razr Fold Debuts With Stylus Support To Challenge Samsung's Foldables





Almost coming out of left field, Motorola took the stage at CES this week to unveil a surprise expansion of its mobile lineup, headlined by its first-ever book-style foldable, the Motorola Razr Fold.













The phone rocks a titanium-reinforced chassis and supports the new Moto Pen Ultra, an active stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Industry analysts note that by launching this summer, Motorola is positioning the device to challenge the dominance of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series and Google’s Pixel Fold, potentially undercutting them with a rumored starting price as low as $1,500 (in two colorways). No word if the stylus is included in the purchase or sold separately.

On the software side, the Razr Fold is also likely going to serve as a showcase for Motorola Qira, a unified AI ecosystem developed with Lenovo. This platform introduces a personalized, context-aware agent designed to work across smartphones and PCs. Key AI features include Catch Me Up, which provides intelligent summaries of notifications and communications, and Next Move, which uses on-device processing to suggest actions based on what the user is doing.





The foldable likewise boasts a triple 50-megapixel camera array powered by Sony LYTIA sensors, including a 3x periscope telephoto lens and 8K Dolby Vision recording, possible signaling that Motorola is no longer content to treat cameras as a secondary concern in the foldable space (we're crossing our fingers).











