CATEGORIES
home News

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Gets A Surprise Update And Gamers Are Stoked

by Alan VelascoWednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:24 PM EDT
gta trilogy update hero
When the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition launched three years ago it wasn’t the experience that longtime fans of the franchise were hoping for. Although the words “definitive edition” are in the game's title, many felt it was a low effort release by Rockstar Games. The company has now quietly released an update that brings several upgrades, however, which will make this release come a lot closer to that “definitive edition” moniker.

The most noticeable change will address fans’ biggest complaint, which is the lighting system used. When it launched back in 2021, it did so with lighting that was completely different from the original releases, which changed how the games look. Now, players will have the option to choose between the newly implemented Classic Lighting that they remember, or the lighting put in place in 2021. Although the classic version is the one that will be enabled by default.


There are several other changes that are less noticeable, but still restore various elements that were missing. On the visual side of things the heat haze effect and ambient clouds are now restored, while streetlights are now back to an orange hue. Some of the gameplay improvements include the ability to run while using weapons such as the shotgun, fixed swimming speed, and upgrades to character animations.

It's important to note that these fixes are only coming to players who bought copies on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and on PC. Unfortunately, those who purchased the title for their PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch will not be seeing any of these improvements.

It took far longer than it should have, but it’s great to see Rockstar Games took the time and effort to properly restore these classic games. It’s just a shame that only a portion gamers will be able to enjoy the more definitive experience.
Tags:  remaster, Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment