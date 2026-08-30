Xbox Project Helix Is a Family of Devices, CEO Sharma Confirms
Specifically, when the BBC reporter asked Sharma if Project Helix would be a diskless console, Sharma replied, "So we're not sharing more on Helix." She laughs, then continues, "I know you had to ask it, but look. We've been hard at work on a great next generation and a great family of devices for Helix, and we'll share more soon."
Asha Sharma was slim on the hard details regarding Project Helix and the devices we can expect, but the context of the rest of the interview does paint a promising picture of where Microsoft is taking its Xbox business in the coming generation, with a heavy focus on "hardware efficiency and affordability."
While the BBC's coverage was focused on the novelty of the Xbox disc-to-digital program, Sharma's statements also indicate the possibility of a Project Helix console launching with a disc drive. Sharma emphasizes that "I know that players love [both physical and digital] media and I want to make sure people have a choice in that."
Judging by the ongoing outcry against Sony killing off discs for the PlayStation 5, the next Xbox could earn some new customers just by keeping physical media relevant. If Microsoft plays its cards right, Project Helix could wind up giving us at least one forward-thinking, consumer-friendly gaming console.