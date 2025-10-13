Microsoft Responds To Reports Of Target And Walmart Halting Xbox Console Sales





If you want to buy an Xbox console, be it an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, chances are good you can waltz into your local Target or Walmart and pick one up. And if not, there's always the online route. Despite some recent hysteria suggesting otherwise, Target and Walmart have no plans of phasing out Xbox consoles, Microsoft confirmed in a statement.





Rumors to the contrary began to swirl after a user on Reddit posted an image of a depleted Xbox display with the caption, "My local Target is getting rid of their Xbox section." The user also claims that the electronics manager at that location confirmed the store in question "will no longer carry systems, games, or accessories," and that Target stores in the Kansas City area are also "purging their Xbox stock."





The post currently sits at over 3,800 upvotes with nearly 900 comments. We didn't sift through them in their entirety, but on the first page, one of the commenters also claimed that their local Walmart "hasn't carried consoles in months. The section is still there and there are some games but it honestly looks sad."





Everyone take a deep breath—Xbox consoles are not disappearing. They did recently go up in price , unfortunately, and Coscto confirming that it was ending Xbox sales didn't help quell any fears. But according to Microsoft, the broader ecosystem of retail partners will continue to stock and sell Xbox consoles.













"Target and Walmart, among other retailers, remain committed partners for Xbox consoles, accessories, and games," Microsoft said in a statement to Windows Central





There are several reasons why Target and Walmart pulling out may have seemed plausible. In addition to the recent price hikes (the second round in a year in the United States), Microsoft and ASUS are readying the retail release of the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handhelds ( preorders are live ).





Microsoft also retooled its Xbox Game Pass program with new features and a big price increase for the Ultimate tier, suggesting that it's more focused on its subscription gaming service than it with hardware sales.





At least for now, however, that is not the case.