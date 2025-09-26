ASUS ROG Xbox Ally & Ally X Pricing Confirmed As Preorders Go Live





ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at $999.99, while the toned-down ROG Xbox Ally (non-X model) costs $599.99. At long last, the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally are available to preorder from multiple retailers, which also means we finally have confirmation on how much these handhelds cost. Dispensing with the suspense, the higher-end, while the toned-down





The MSRPs are a little higher than what had been leaked prior to official preorder availability. Back in August, for example, Wario64 on X spotted a pair of listings on Best Buy that had the ROG Xbox Ally X priced at $899.99 and the ROG Xbox Ally listed for $549.99. Best Buy was quick to remove pricing info from the listings, but not before expectations were set.

You asked for the price. You asked when pre-orders would open. HERE IT IS. 🎮 The ROG Xbox Ally is officially available for pre-order!



Pre-orders are LIVE! 👉 https://t.co/GYhKmRFL4q pic.twitter.com/8uYE6uzqu8 — ROG North America (@ASUS_ROGNA) September 26, 2025

Official pricing ends up being $100 higher for the ROG Xbox Ally X and $50 higher for the ROG Xbox Ally. In a post on X by ROG North America (@ASUS_ROGNA) announcing preorder availability, some users pushed back.





"Switch 2 looks like a bargain now. $1,000 BEFORE tax is wild," one user wrote. Another one commented, "Dunno how you can justify those prices in this market."

















If we had to guess, we suspect the ROG Xbox Ally X and Ally will also see strong demand, despite some initial criticism over finalized pricing. To wit, there were some positive comments in the same aforementioned X thread.





"Snagged the X!," one user wrote. "Preordered the Ally X, been waiting for this moment," another user stated. Yet another posted an image of their ROG Xbox Ally X preorder receipt and stated, "Can't wait!"





We hope to get one or both in for review to see how it compares to various other handhelds we've benchmarked and evaluated. In the meantime, if you want to preorder one, here are some links...