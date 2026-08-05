Microsoft Quietly Scrubs 32GB RAM Guidance For Windows 11 PCs









It's not quite a hard pivot. To be fair, Microsoft never recommended 32GB as the baseline, and instead said that upgrading to that amount "helps if you run Discord, browsers, or streaming tools alongside your games." Microsoft maintained that "16GB RAM is a must, 32GB is a no-worries zone." Microsoft also said that 32GB "gives newer titles more breathing room as memory demands continue to rise."





Fast forward a few weeks later and that document, titled "Gaming features: What the best Windows PC gaming systems have in common," is gone. There's not even a trace of it on the Wayback Machine (we checked), and the URL now directs users to Microsoft's Learning Center portal.













So, why the reversal? At the very least, Microsoft's document removal acknowledges that the optics of pitching 32GB in today's environment is probably not the best. Telling enthusiasts that 32GB is ideal for heavy gaming isn't technically wrong, but it does create a messaging conflict for Microsoft's current retail strategy of trying to promote more affordable systems with just 8GB of RAM.







