Apple Raises Mac And iPad Prices But You Lock In The Old Rates If You Hurry

In a statement provided to Reuters, Cook said Apple has "never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly," essentially echoing previous comments made to The Wall Street Journal a week ago.

As reflected on Apple's website, the MacBook Neo now starts at $699, which is a $100 increase over its $599 launch pricing. likewise, certain MacBook Air and MacBook Pro prices have been upwardly adjusted, along with some other products:

MacBook Neo: $699 (up from $599)

MacBook Air w/ 512GB: $1,299 (up from $1,099)

MacBook Pro w/ 1TB: $1,999 (up from $1,699

iPad Air w/ 128GB: $749 (up from $599)

We also noticed that the base Mac Studio increased in price from $1,999 to $2,499 and is no longer offered on Apple's website with more than 64GB of unified memory unless shelling out for the version with an M3 Ultra chip, which tops out at 96GB for memory.





Folks, as the late singer/songwriter Bob Dylan famously said, the times, they are a-changin'. He was not talking about component costs or price increases on consumer electronics, but some of the lyrics still apply to the current situation.













The above list is only a partial one, by the way. The Apple TV and HomePod, and HomePod mini all went up in price as ell, and same goes for other Mac and iPad configurations.





Looking for a silver lining? It's becoming tough to find these days, but if you are ready and willing to buy, you can lock in the old MSRPs and even lower prices if you hurry. Not all of Apple's price hikes have ported over to places like Amazon yet. For example: