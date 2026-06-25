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Apple Raises Mac And iPad Prices But You Lock In The Old Rates If You Hurry

by Paul LillyThursday, June 25, 2026, 10:10 AM EDT
Hand holding a yellow Apple MacBook Neo.
Well, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently (as in, last week) warned everyone that current pricing for the company's product lines were "unsustainable" despite best efforts to mitigate big cost increases on the supply side, and it did not take long for his insinuation of consumer-side price hikes to play out. Apple has officially raised pricing on several of its Mac and iPad product lines, including its budget-focused MacBook Neo.

In a statement provided to Reuters, Cook said Apple has "never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly," essentially echoing previous comments made to The Wall Street Journal a week ago.

"We have shielded our customers from these increases so far, but we have now reached a point where we need ⁠to begin raising prices on a number of products, including today's increases for iPad and Mac," Cook elaborated.

Renders of Apple's MacBook Neo in different color options.

As reflected on Apple's website, the MacBook Neo now starts at $699, which is a $100 increase over its $599 launch pricing. likewise, certain MacBook Air and MacBook Pro prices have been upwardly adjusted, along with some other products:
  • MacBook Neo: $699 (up from $599)
  • MacBook Air w/ 512GB: $1,299 (up from $1,099)
  • MacBook Pro w/ 1TB: $1,999 (up from $1,699
  • iPad Air w/ 128GB: $749 (up from $599)
We also noticed that the base Mac Studio increased in price from $1,999 to $2,499 and is no longer offered on Apple's website with more than 64GB of unified memory unless shelling out for the version with an M3 Ultra chip, which tops out at 96GB for memory.

Folks, as the late singer/songwriter Bob Dylan famously said, the times, they are a-changin'. He was not talking about component costs or price increases on consumer electronics, but some of the lyrics still apply to the current situation.

Apple CEO Tim Cook waving on stage.

The above list is only a partial one, by the way. The Apple TV and HomePod, and HomePod mini all went up in price as ell, and same goes for other Mac and iPad configurations.

Looking for a silver lining? It's becoming tough to find these days, but if you are ready and willing to buy, you can lock in the old MSRPs and even lower prices if you hurry. Not all of Apple's price hikes have ported over to places like Amazon yet. For example:
Amazon is not listing the MacBook Neo as being on sale, though it has consistently charged $10 less than the original MSRPs. With the price increases in effect, however, the MacBook Neo is now $110 cheaper than Apple's new official pricing, but who knows for how long.
Tags:  Apple, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iPad Air, macbook neo
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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