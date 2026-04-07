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Microsoft Makes Windows 11 25H2 A Mandatory Update With No Way To Opt Out

by Chris HarperTuesday, April 07, 2026, 04:05 PM EDT
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Unless you're on a PC managed by an enterprise IT department, Microsoft is forcing all Windows 11 PCs to update to Windows 11 25H2. "Machine learning" is being used to select which PCs receive the update first, but it's clear that Microsoft will no longer allow the update to be postponed indefinitely. Several sources state that Microsoft is forcing this update for security reasons, since 25H2 and its subsequent updates have patched numerous holes in the operating system. The next major update, Windows 11 26H2 (26H1 is for Arm-based devices) is still a work in progress, but rumors suggest it will remove bloat and improve performance across the operating system.

pause updates win11
You can only "Pause" the update now, not delay it indefinitely.

Thankfully, enough time has passed since the initial release of Windows 11 25H2 that most users should probably go ahead and get updated. Major issues likely to inhibit the use of your PC or cause unexpected compatibility problems have largely been ironed out, and as long as you're not part of the Insider Program, you should remain on the most stable branch of Windows.

At time of writing, all "known issues" with 25H2 have been fixed, per the Microsoft support page. Windows 11 26H1 is the most current version of the operating system, but isn't available via Windows Update and is currently reserved for Arm-based hardware, "available exclusively as a preinstalled experience on select new devices beginning in early 2026, with capabilities tailored specifically for those platforms."
Tags:  Microsoft, Update, Windows, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11, windows 11 25h2
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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