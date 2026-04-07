Microsoft Makes Windows 11 25H2 A Mandatory Update With No Way To Opt Out
Thankfully, enough time has passed since the initial release of Windows 11 25H2 that most users should probably go ahead and get updated. Major issues likely to inhibit the use of your PC or cause unexpected compatibility problems have largely been ironed out, and as long as you're not part of the Insider Program, you should remain on the most stable branch of Windows.
At time of writing, all "known issues" with 25H2 have been fixed, per the Microsoft support page. Windows 11 26H1 is the most current version of the operating system, but isn't available via Windows Update and is currently reserved for Arm-based hardware, "available exclusively as a preinstalled experience on select new devices beginning in early 2026, with capabilities tailored specifically for those platforms."