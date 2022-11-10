Microsoft's $69B Activision Deal May Be In Peril As EU Opens An In-Depth Investigation













Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick wrote in an open letter on the company's investor website, "We have been working closely with Microsoft to actively engage regulators in other key countries to answer their questions and provide them with information to assist with their review."





He continued, "People from across our business units and functions have been involved in this regulatory work, and I want to thank each of you for your tireless work and commitment to completing this merger, which we continue to expect to close in Microsoft's current fiscal year ending July 2023."