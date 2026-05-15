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Microsoft Launches Windows Driver Quality Initiative to Reduce BSOD Crashes

by Chris HarperFriday, May 15, 2026, 02:32 PM EDT
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Microsoft's initiative to improve Windows 11 is in full swing and the company just announced an overhaul to how system drivers are handled. In Taipei at WinHEC 2026, Microsoft announced the Driver Quality Initiative (DQI), which is described as a comprehensive, ecosystem-wide effort to improve driver quality across Windows. The initiative is organized around four pillars: Architecture, Trust, Lifecycle, and Quality Measures.

driver quality initiative

The Architecture pillar of DQI includes securing kernel mode drivers and an effort to push more third-party kernel mode drivers to Microsoft-authored class drivers or user mode drivers. Improvements to user mode and MA-class drivers are also planned, to hopefully enhance performance of PCIe devices with DMA support and to offer "continuous enhancements" to first-party class drivers on Windows 11.

The Trust pillar will include updated Windows Hardware Compatibility Program requirements, stronger partner verification, and expanded automated analysis. Meanwhile, DQI's Lifecycle pillar focuses on better Windows Update driver management, including the removal of outdated or low-quality drivers and enabling faster issue analysis.

Since Windows Update is also set to receive Cloud-Initiated Driver Recovery to be handled by Microsoft, this will mean problematic drivers should be automatically reverted to previous working versions without the need of user input.

Finally, the Quality Measures pillar will change how driver quality is measured. Previously, driver quality was measured by whether or not drivers induced system crashes, but Microsoft will also be evaluating various aspects of stability, performance, and thermals when evaluating drivers from its partners moving forward. Some of this collaborative work was even done hands-on at WinREC, with representatives from ASUS, Acer, and HP all praising the initiative.

Most of Microsoft's work on Windows 11 lately has been focused on improving performance and expanding gaming functionality, which are positive developments, but getting the wider Windows ecosystem on-board to improve drive quality should pay major dividends moving forward as well.
Tags:  Microsoft, drivers, updates, (nasdaq:msft), windows update, windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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