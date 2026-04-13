CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

Stealthy Malware Campaign Uses Fake Windows Update Site To Infect PCs

by Alan VelascoMonday, April 13, 2026, 02:42 PM EDT
windows update malware hero
A new malware campaign has been uncovered by the security researchers at Malwarebytes Labs, which steals sensitive and personal information from unsuspecting Windows users. It has proven to be an effective attack thanks to both how this malicious piece of software has been designed and the use of a legitimate looking but fraudulent clone of a Microsoft website.

Potential victims are steered towards a typo squatted web address that at a quick glance looks legit. They are greeted with a web page that supposedly hosts the Windows 11 24H2 update and at first glance it appears to be an official Microsoft site.

After clicking on the “download the update” button victims get a file titled WindowsUpdate 1.0.0.msi, built with what Malwarebytes says is a” legitimate open-source installer framework.” Attackers use a combination of Electron, JavaScript and Python at various levels within the installation process, which leads to a piece of malware getting installed that was difficult to analyze and detect. For example, “VirusTotal showed zero detections across 69 engines for the main executable,” while it was seen as “low risk” by behavioral scoring mechanisms.

windows update malware body
Image by Malwarebytes Labs.

It’s not the just the obfuscated installation process that makes this malware so potent. It also deploys two separate techniques for acquiring persistence on a victim’s machine. The first one modifies the Windows registry to add its own value called SecurityHealth, which is similar to Windows Security Health found in Defender. A second places a shortcut named Spotify.lnk in the startup folder to masquerade as the Spotify music app.

For now, this campaign has mostly targeted French speaking users but will likely be picked up quickly by attackers from other parts of the world. It’s recommended that Windows users only apply updates directly from Windows Update, within the operating system’s Settings menu, to avoid falling victim to these kinds of attacks.
Tags:  Malware, security, Windows, cybersecurity
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use