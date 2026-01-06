CATEGORIES
home IT Infrastructure Security

This Fake Windows BSOD Is Actually A Malware Trap

by Alan VelascoTuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:58 PM EDT
windows fake blue screen malware hero
Windows users will need to be a bit more cautious, as researchers at security firm Securonix have uncovered a new ClickFix malware campaign, dubbed PHALT#BLYX, targeting Microsoft’s operating system. The threat actors behind this campaign are leveraging several techniques to install malicious software, including displaying a fake blue screen of death (BSOD) error to deceive unsuspecting victims.

The attack begins when a potential victim receives a phishing e-mail purporting to be from booking.com regarding the cancellation of a reservation, which contains a link to a site that the attackers control. This site mimics what the legitimate booking.com site looks like to further lull targets into a false sense of security. These threat actors are likely attempting to take advantage of a busy time of year for travelers, as people are on the move for the holidays and events such as CES.

windows fake blue screen malware body
Image by Securonix.

The next step of the attack is particularly devious, as the web page contains an error message that instructs users to refresh the page. However, performing the page refresh causes the browser to display a full screen message that mirrors a Windows BSOD (you know, those cryptic error messages that Microsoft's trying to make less cryptic). This fake blue screen contains steps that claim to "fix” the supposed error, when in reality they trick users into running a command that installs the malicious software.

Once installed, the malware takes steps to gain elevated privileges and establishes persistence so it can continue to work through reboots of the infected machine. It’s capable of logging keystrokes, recording a victim’s screen, and sending new executable files. Additionally, attackers can deploy a coinminer and put a victim’s machine to work on their behalf.

E-mail phishing continues to be a popular attack vector for threat actors, so users should exercise a little extra caution when receiving e-mails that contain links, lest they fall prey to devious attacks like this one.
Tags:  Microsoft, Malware, Windows, (nasdaq:msft)
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment