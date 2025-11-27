Maingear Urges Gamers To Buy A New PC Now Before Prices Go Up





It's fair to say that Maingear is one of the most respected boutique builders in the business, as is its boss, Wallace Santos. We've long been impressed with Maingear's build quality and attention to detail in the various systems we've reviewed, like the Zero gaming PC pictured above and, a little more recently, the Apex Force . If you're thinking about buying a PC, whether it's from Maingear or anywhere else, you should shop now rather than wait, Santos says.





Speaking with the folks at WCCFTech, Santos said Maingear is doing the best it can to maintain build prices as long as it can amid skyrocketing DRAM costs, but if you're thinking about buying a new PC, now is the time. The risk of waiting is that prices will go up, and it is anyone's guess by how much. Same goes for DIY system builders and/or anyone looking to upgrade their PC—buying sooner than later is advised.





"We’ve already seen DRAM prices skyrocket due to the shortages and are holding off those price changes for our customers as long as we can. For consumers that are interested in getting a new PC or upgrading their current system’s GPU, SSD or RAM, they should consider shopping now and looking for offerings that have not seen price increases yet. Maingear is offering prebuilt units for Black Friday right now that were sheltered from these price increases," Maingear said.





Skeptics might be inclined to dismiss his comments as a timely sales pitch, but that would be a mistake. We've already seen the impact of NAND chip shortage on DDR5 memory kit prices over on Amazon and other retailers, with prices indeed skyrocketing. It's gotten to the point where stores are adopting a spot pricing model . It's akin to how some restaurants will label certain items on the menu as "market price" instead of a predetermined cost, because it fluctuates.





Maingear is not the only one sounding the alarm, either. ASUS recently issued a PC price hike warning , and CyberPowerPC has done the same in a post on X.

Price Changes Coming December 7th 2025, Due To Market Conditions 🔔‼️ pic.twitter.com/et0HADhc08 — CyberPowerPC (@CYBERPOWERPC) November 25, 2025

According to CyberPowerPC, RAM prices have "surged by 500%" while SSD prices have doubled. As a result, the company warned that it will be adjusting the prices of all of its systems on December 7, 2025. We take that to mean it will be a sweeping price increase on laptops and desktop PCs alike.





Circling back to Maingear, Santos said the boutique builder is working closely with its suppliers and has been "proactively securing inventory so that our customers don't suddenly see their dream build blocked by a RAM kit during Black Friday and Cyber Monday." However, he anticipates prices will continue to climb and that it will "eventually have to increase our lead times as stock and allocation becomes constrained."



