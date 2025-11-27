CATEGORIES
home News

Maingear Urges Gamers To Buy A New PC Now Before Prices Go Up

by Paul LillyThursday, November 27, 2025, 08:41 AM EDT
Closeup internal shot of Maingear's Zero gaming PC.
It's fair to say that Maingear is one of the most respected boutique builders in the business, as is its boss, Wallace Santos. We've long been impressed with Maingear's build quality and attention to detail in the various systems we've reviewed, like the Zero gaming PC pictured above and, a little more recently, the Apex Force. If you're thinking about buying a PC, whether it's from Maingear or anywhere else, you should shop now rather than wait, Santos says.

Speaking with the folks at WCCFTech, Santos said Maingear is doing the best it can to maintain build prices as long as it can amid skyrocketing DRAM costs, but if you're thinking about buying a new PC, now is the time. The risk of waiting is that prices will go up, and it is anyone's guess by how much. Same goes for DIY system builders and/or anyone looking to upgrade their PC—buying sooner than later is advised.

"We’ve already seen DRAM prices skyrocket due to the shortages and are holding off those price changes for our customers as long as we can. For consumers that are interested in getting a new PC or upgrading their current system’s GPU, SSD or RAM, they should consider shopping now and looking for offerings that have not seen price increases yet. Maingear is offering prebuilt units for Black Friday right now that were sheltered from these price increases," Maingear said.

Skeptics might be inclined to dismiss his comments as a timely sales pitch, but that would be a mistake. We've already seen the impact of NAND chip shortage on DDR5 memory kit prices over on Amazon and other retailers, with prices indeed skyrocketing. It's gotten to the point where stores are adopting a spot pricing model. It's akin to how some restaurants will label certain items on the menu as "market price" instead of a predetermined cost, because it fluctuates.

Maingear is not the only one sounding the alarm, either. ASUS recently issued a PC price hike warning, and CyberPowerPC has done the same in a post on X.
According to CyberPowerPC, RAM prices have "surged by 500%" while SSD prices have doubled. As a result, the company warned that it will be adjusting the prices of all of its systems on December 7, 2025. We take that to mean it will be a sweeping price increase on laptops and desktop PCs alike.

Circling back to Maingear, Santos said the boutique builder is working closely with its suppliers and has been "proactively securing inventory so that our customers don't suddenly see their dream build blocked by a RAM kit during Black Friday and Cyber Monday." However, he anticipates prices will continue to climb and that it will "eventually have to increase our lead times as stock and allocation becomes constrained."

It is what it is, folks. The silver lining is that there are lots of Black Friday deals available. Check out our Black Friday mega roundup, which we'll continually updated throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday. We also recently posted a roundup of gaming PC deals priced below $899.
Tags:  Maingear, desktop pc, CyberPowerPC
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use