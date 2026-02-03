CATEGORIES
Logitech G325 Wireless Gaming Headset Promises All-Day Comfort For Just $79

by Paul LillyTuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:46 AM EDT
Logitech G325 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset.
Logitech is out to prove that you don't need to spend hundreds of dollars on a wireless gaming headset, or even a hundred dollars for that matter. The company's new G325 Lightspeed with multi-platform support bucks the general trend of attaching a premium price to anything and everything aimed at gamers, with a budget-friendly $79.99 MSRP.

It's a refreshing change of pace, considering the cost of gaming is going up as it pertains to hardware investments. The latest generation Switch 2 console? It's priced $100 more than the Switch OLED. Meanwhile, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles have gone up in price over the past year, and don't even get us started on the state of PC components (RAM and GPUs, mostly) these days.


Coincidentally, Logitech's new G325 Lightspeed arrives hot on the heels of our guide to six great wireless headsets that nail sound and comfort. We have not tested the G325 yet, but the pitch from Logitech is that it provides "all-day comfort without the premium price tag."

"We want all gamers to have premium experiences," said Ujesh Desai, General Manager of Logitech G. "That's why we packed so much into the new G325 headset. It's got a super comfortable design, long battery life, great audio, and works across PC, console, and mobile. It's designed for gamers who love to play across a variety of platforms."

Logitech G325 Lightspeed headset in black on a stand on a desk.

Offered in white, black, and lilac colorways, the former reminds me a little of Fractal Design's Scape headset, which I like so much that I use it as my daily driver. They're not carbon copies by any stretch, but they do both aim for a minimalist design language.

Highlights of the G325 include the wireless functionality via Logitech's Lightspeed tech, 24-bit audio, an integrated microphone with beamforming support and optional AI-powered noise reduction, battery life that's rated for 24+ hours (based on 50% volume), and Bluetooth support.

Logitech G325 Lightspeed headset in lilac on a gray background.

The combination of Lightspeed and Bluetooth play into the multi-platform angle, allowing the headset to work with various consoles, mobile devices, handhelds, and of course PC.

