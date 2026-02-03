6 Great Wireless Gaming Headsets That Nail Sound & Comfort
In this guide, we're covering six of some of the best wireless gaming headsets on the market right now, featuring top picks from Logitech, SteelSeries, Corsair and HyperX, and some are even on sale. Now is a good time to cut the cord for less money, better acoustics and creature comforts.
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: Save 16%, $134.55The G733 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset features an ultra-lightweight build, weighing in at just 278 grams. This light frame is paired with a reversible, adjustable suspension headband and dual-layer memory foam earcups that contour to the face, effectively distributing weight and reducing pressure points during marathon gaming sessions.
In terms of specs, the headset is powered by Logitech’s proprietary Pro-G 40mm drivers, which use a unique hybrid-mesh material to minimize distortion and provide a rich, full-range sound. For PC users, it supports next-gen DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound, offering 7.1-channel spatial awareness. The microphone is a detachable 6mm boom with a cardioid (unidirectional) pickup pattern, integrated with Blue VO!CE technology that allows for real-time voice filters to provide a cleaner sound.
Connectivity is handled via 2.4GHz Lightspeed wireless technology, offering a reliable range of up to 20 meters (66 feet) through a USB-A receiver. Battery performance is adequate, providing up to 29 hours of playtime with the lighting turned off, or approximately 20 hours with the default lighting enabled, according to Logitech. Charging is modernized with a USB-C port, and the headset is fully compatible with PC (Windows 7 or later), macOS (10.12 or later), and PlayStation 4/5 (stereo only).
The G733 is also a centerpiece for desk setups due to its dual-zone, front-facing Lightsync RGB lighting. Through the Logitech G Hub software, users can customize approximately 16.8 million colors and various animations that can react to in-game actions or audio. Beyond the lighting, the headset is available in four distinct colors—Black, White, Blue, and Lilac—allowing users to move away from the traditional "all-black" aesthetic of most gaming peripherals.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 Gaming Headset: Save 10%, $179.99The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2's primary highlight is the leap in battery performance; the Gen 2 offers over 54 hours of battery life—a 40% increase over the original model. This is complemented by an optimized USB-C fast-charging feature that provides approximately six hours of gameplay from a quick 15-minute charge, ensuring that downtime is kept to an absolute minimum.
The Arctis Nova 7 headset is built around the Nova Acoustic System, featuring custom-designed 40mm Neodymium Magnetic Drivers. These drivers deliver a frequency response of 20Hz–22,000Hz with a sensitivity of 105dBSP. A software addition for Gen 2 is the compatibility with the Arctis companion mobile app, which allows gamers to swap between over 200 game-specific audio presets (like those for Call of Duty or Fortnite) directly from a phone, without needing to tab out of a console game.
Versatility remains a fan favorite feature through its simultaneous wireless capabilities. It utilizes a multi-platform 2.4GHz USB-C dongle for ultra-low latency and lag-free gaming while simultaneously connecting to mobile devices via Bluetooth. This allows users to mix audio from two sources at once—for example, taking a phone call or listening to a podcast while maintaining full awareness of in-game audio. The microphone has also been upgraded to the ClearCast Gen 2, a fully retractable bidirectional boom mic that uses AI-powered noise-canceling algorithms to silence background distractions like keyboard clicks or fans.
Physically, the Gen 2 maintains the ComfortMAX System, featuring a PVD-coated steel headband and a height-adjustable elastic tension band to distribute weight evenly. The earcups are padded with AirWeave memory foam, designed to stay cool during long sessions. While the headset weighs in at 326 grams, it remains durable enough for daily travel. The Gen 2 is available in three variants—the 7, 7P, and 7X—with the "X" version being particularly notable for its universal compatibility across Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch, and even the recently released Switch 2.
Honorable Mention: Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset - 13% Off, $129.99
Also from SteelSeries is the Arctis Nova 5 Wireless Multi-System Gaming Headset, with a 60 hour battery, the same ClearCast technology, audio presets and cross platform support, for $50 less at just $129.99 with solid ratings on Amazon.
Corsair Void v2 Wireless Gaming Headset: 8% Off, $119.03The Corsair Void v2 wireless headset, is a revival of Corsair’s iconic and well-received angular headset series, balancing its distinct "true form" ergonomics with significant internal upgrades. The most notable highlight of the v2 is its improved battery life, offering up to 70 hours of runtime on a 2.4GHz connection (or 40 hours with RGB enabled) and an impressive 130 hours via Bluetooth, according to Corsair. It also introduces a fast-charging feature, where a quick 15-minute USB-C plug-in provides approximately six hours of additional gameplay.
The headset is built around custom-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium drivers that deliver a frequency response of 20Hz–20,000Hz. It fully supports Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio on PC, providing a 360-degree soundstage that is particularly effective for directional awareness in competitive shooters. For communication, the headset features a non-detachable, flip-to-mute omnidirectional microphone that is optimized with NVIDIA Broadcast technology (via iCUE) to filter out background noise and room echo.
The v2’s connectivity suite has been expanded to support Simultaneous Dual Wireless, allowing players to connect to a PC or console via a low-latency 2.4GHz USB receiver while simultaneously pairing with a phone via Bluetooth 5.3. This allows for taking calls or listening to mobile audio without interrupting game sound. While it maintains the microfiber-wrapped memory foam earcups, the headset has been lightened to approximately 303 grams, ensuring it remains comfortable for those who wear glasses or have longer gaming sessions.
On the customization front, the Void v2 integrates deeply with Corsair iCUE software, enabling users to fine-tune EQ settings, monitor sidetone, and synchronize the side-mounted RGB logos with other Corsair peripherals. It is available in several colors, including Carbon, White, and a special "Dual Tone" edition. The v2 is compatible with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4/5, and mobile devices, with a dedicated VOID v2 MAX variant specifically designed to offer native wireless compatibility and game/chat balance for Xbox consoles.
HyperX Cloud Jet – Dual Wireless Gaming Headset, Regularly $79.99This HyperX headset is designed for players who frequent multiple platforms. Its primary highlight is the dual wireless connectivity, which utilizes a low-latency 2.4GHz USB-A dongle for PC and PlayStation gaming alongside Bluetooth 5.3 for mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch. This allows users to switch between a gaming connection and a mobile setup for calls or music with a simple button press on the earcups.
The Cloud Jet is equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers featuring neodymium magnets, tuned to deliver the signature HyperX sound profile.. The headset features a closed-back design to aid in passive noise isolation, ensuring that in-game details like footsteps remain audible. For communication, it uses a unidirectional electret condenser microphone on a swivel-to-mute boom. This intuitive "swing-to-mute" mechanic, paired with an always-on sidetone feature, allows players to monitor their own voice levels in real time to avoid shouting during intense matches.
The headset utilizes a lightweight frame weighing approximately 298 grams. Instead of the traditional thick padded headband found on the Cloud II, the Cloud Jet employs an elastic suspension headband designed to distribute weight evenly across the head and minimize pressure points. The earcups are outfitted with breathable mesh foam cushions, which are specifically designed to stay cool during long sessions, making them preferable for users who find leatherette earcups too warm.
Regarding endurance, the Cloud Jet offers a reliable battery life of up to 25 hours when using Bluetooth and approximately 20 hours when connected via the 2.4GHz dongle, HyperX claims. While not the longest in the HyperX lineup, it is balanced by its lightweight build and a 4.5-hour full recharge cycle via its USB-C port. The headset is fully compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, and mobile devices, and it can be further customized through the HyperX NGENUITY software for firmware updates and audio adjustments.