Fractal Design Scape Headset Review: Elegant And Versatile Audio

Fractal Design Scape: A Refined Wireless Headset For Multi-Platform Gamers



Fractal Design Scape: MSRP $199

Fractal Design's first foray into audio is a winning combination of comfort, multi-platform versatiliy, and elegant design, marred only by a somewhat tame maxiumum output level and lack of ANC.





Mature Styling

Plush & Breathable For A Comfy Fit

No Software Utility Needed (Web Setup FTW)

Digital Crown Works Great

Convenient Wireless Charging Stand

Multi-Platform Support (2.4GHz + Bluetooth)

Excellent Sound

Max Volume Could Be Higher

Doesn't Work w/ Xbox Series X|S

Premium Price (Though Not Egregious)

No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)



Fractal Design, a Swedish company best known for its sleek and functional computer cases (some of which are used by system builders), is expanding its reach into the audio space with its first-ever headset, dubbed Scape. Introduced last year in conjunction with the Refine, Fractal's first gaming chair, both products aim to add a touch of elegance to gaming setups with clean lines, soft fabric for comfort, and stylish versatility.





The company's expansion into new product categories is notable because of the fan following it has built for its cases first and foremost, and to a lesser extent, its growing lineup of adjacent products such as all-in-one liquid coolers, power supplies, and fans. Incidentally, power supplies and fans are where Fractal Design's origin story began nearly two decades ago, but it was the Define case and follow-up designs (like the Meshify series ) that really put the company on the map.





Now after a yearlong wait, the Scape is finally launching globally in Light (as reviewed here) and Dark colorways, both priced at $199.99 MSRP. And with the Scape's retail availability, Fractal Design finds itself officially competing against a smorgasbord of gaming headsets from a litany of brands. More recently, gaming-centric earbuds have entered the scene as well. Does the Scape have enough going for it to stand out from the crowd? I'll get into that in just a moment, along with my overall impressions of Fractal Design's first audio product, but first let's take a high-level overview of the Scape's features and specifications.

Fractal Design Scape Features And Specs





Looking at the specs, two things stand out right away. One is the multi-platform compatibility with a range of connection options, including 2.4GHz wireless (with the included dongle), Bluetooth 5.3, and USB (with the included USB-C to USB-A cable). So whether you want to use the Scape with your PC or Mac, or a console like the PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch (and presumably the Switch 2 ), you can do so. It's also easy to wirelessly connect the Scape to an iPhone or Android device (via Bluetooth).









The only exception is Microsoft's lineup of Xbox consoles. Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S employs the company's own proprietary Xbox Wireless protocol for headsets, and trying to use non-supported Bluetooth headphones on Xbox is not an option. This is why companies will sometimes offer two versions of the same headset—one that is aimed at PS5 gamers, and another for Xbox users. The other way around this is with a 3.5mm audio cable that you can plug into the bottom of an Xbox controller, but the Scape doesn't have a 3.5mm port.





Even without Xbox added into the mix, the Scape is a versatile headset, as it can be used on practically every other platform. Fractal Design also earns points for skipping the temptation to force-feed its own software utility down users' throats. Peripheral makers these days are infatuated with custom software that is often required to take full advantage of a product's features and capabilities, but that isn't the case here. Instead, Fractal Design leverages a web-based setup scheme that I'll get into here shortly.









The second thing that stands out is the weight. At 320 grams (including the detachable boom microphone), the Scape is on the lighter-weight side. That works out to 11.29 ounces or 0.71 pounds, for anyone wondering. No, it's not THE lightest headset on the block, but its lighter than the 335g HyperX Cloud Alpha we reviewed in 2022, as well as Alienware's 380g AW988 that I've been using for the past several years, to give a couple points of first-hand reference.

Fractal Scape Design, Build Quality And Comfort





Unboxing the Scape, we find the headset itself, wireless charging base, a removable boom microphone, a braided USB-C to USB-A cable, and a basic user guide in a little cardboard pouch. Both the headset and wireless charging base connect to the USB-C end of the included cable, and of course the USB-A goes into any available port on your PC.



The Scape is an attractive over-the-ear set of wireless headphones made from a combination of lightweight plastic, bits of metal trim, and ample fabric cushioning (earcups and headband). Subjectively, I find the size to be just right—it's not too big or too small on my average-sized head, and I imagine this would be the headset that Goldilocks would 'borrow' from the three bears if they happened to be gamers (and if they didn't maul her for breaking and entering, eating their porridge, and slumbering in their beds).









There's a subtle design language at play that offers an almost understated level of luxury and refinement that's easy to take for granted. Look closely, however, and you'll notice a handful of distinctive elements in the design, such as the slight twist of the metal part of the headband that attaches to the earcups, the hidden placement of the LED lighting that's tucked between the earcups and ear cushions, and beveled edges that run along the front of the headband and around the oval-shaped earcups. For a first-gen product, the Scape is surprisingly elegant in its design language.





Even with RGB lighting thrown into the mix, the Scape is not the least bit gaudy. The lighting is not overdone and it can be turned off without detracting from the headset's overall aesthetic appeal. Fractal Design also refrained from plastering its brand name on the headband or anywhere else. The only signs that this is a Fractal Design product are the tiny etched-metal logos that tastefully adorn each earcup.





While not stated in any of the marketing materials, Fractal Design has clearly embraced the 'less is more' mantra, and the result is an attractive headset. Instead of screaming 'I'M A GAMER," it exudes a mature design that could also function as a work-from-home (WFH) accessory. I also really like the Light colorway, which is a light gray (or almost an off-silver) that works well with the metal accents. In real life, the Scape looks every bit as good as the marketing images and photos on its product page, which isn't always the case when shopping peripherals.









Fractal Design outfits the Scape with 40mm drivers that it says are "custom-tuned to deliver a rich, immersive audio experience out of the box." Each earcup also houses a set of controls, including a control crown on the left side that makes adjusting the volume up and down a breeze. Touch controls are becoming a bit more common these days (especially on earbuds), but I like that Fractal Design opted for physical buttons instead.









Similar to how dials function on smartwatches, the crown on the Scape is not a one-trick pony. In addition to being able to increase and decrease the volume by spinning it in one direction or another, you can pause/play songs with a single-press, skip to the next track with a double-press, or go back a track with a triple-press. I had no trouble getting single, double, and triple-taps to consistently register.





The left earcup is also home to a mute button for the microphone, which sends a distinct audio alert when you mute and unmute (you can also flip the mic up and down to automatically mute and unmute), a toggle to switch between Bluetooth and the 2.4GHz dongle, and the power button. Additionally, holding the microphone button down for a couple of seconds toggles the microphone's noise cancellation feature, which attempts to mitigate background noise to enhance voice clarity.









Over on the right earcup is a circular button to turn the RGB lighting on and off, an oval button to cycle through three present audio modes, along with an accompanying set of numbered (1-2-3) LED indicators, and a USB-C port.





After several days of testing, I found the Scape to be supremely comfortable for extended gaming sessions and long walks while jamming out to my YouTube Music playlist. It's lightweight with an adjustable headband that comfortably formed to my noggin, with thick and breathable padding on each ear cushion. The padding on the headband isn't as thick as it is on the ear cups, but it doesn't need to be, given that the Scape is light enough that it doesn't exert much downward pressure on the wearer.





Fractal Design got the tension just right on the Scape, too. It's not a tight grip so I never felt like there was a headcrab trying to dig into my skull or otherwise crush my cranium, and it's not so loose that I felt there was a risk of it flinging off my head during a jump-scare. That said, I can dislodge the headset if I shake my head violently enough, but it takes effort to do so. Still, the Scape is not a headset for workouts (unless they're of the low impact variety), nor is it designed to be. For the gaming and WFH chores it's designed for, the Scape offers excellent comfort and utility, while looking stylish to boot.

Fractal Design Setup, Sound Quality, And Wireless Charging





While you can charge (and use) the headset with the provided USB-C to USB-A cable, the more elegant way to juice it up is with the wireless charging stand. It's heavier than it looks, which is a good thing—it's not likely to slide around your desk when placing the Scape onto the base. However, it does easily lift up with the headset if you pull it straight up. Fractal Design says you can get around this by turning the headset at a "slight angle with a slight motion toward you" to release the magnetic bond, though I found it works best if you also push down before turning it. Or better yet, just your other hand to hold the base in place.









The wireless inductive charging magic happens in the padded flaps, which grip the earcups using magnets. There is a correct orientation, though. This is made more obvious with the boom microphone attached, as there's a grooved cutout in the base to accommodate the mic. Fractal Design says it intends for the microphone cutout to be facing away from you, so that you don't have to turn the headset when picking it up for use.





According to Fractal Design, you can get between 40-50 hours of runtime on a full charge with the RGB lighting turned off, or around 20 hours with the RGB lighting turned on. It takes around 5 hours to reach a 100% charge when it's fully depleted, versus around 3 hours if opting for USB. And going from fully depleted to 3 hours of run time takes about 15 minutes.





Your mileage will vary, but those numbers don't appear to be inflated. At maximum volume with the RGB lighting turned on, I got around 28.5 hours of battery life (via Bluetooth).









Setting up the Scape is a cinch. There's no manual driver to download and fuss with, and no custom software utility to install. Instead, you direct your browser to Fractal Design's online setup portal where you can add compatible USB devices and then configure them however you wish.





It's incredibly easy to navigate with four main sections on the left-hand side, including Devices, Lighting, Audio, and Cooling. Fractal Design intends for its web tool to be used with multiple products, including its all-in-one liquid coolers, hence the Cooling section that's grayed out for the Scape headset.









The Scape supports Microsoft's Windows Dynamic Lighting (WDL) feature, though the web-based tool offers more customization options with 10 preset themes and six different custom lighting patterns to choose from. You can also fine-tune the light display further using a color wheel and/or RGB values, as well as adjust the speed and brightness of the lighting effects, all from within your browser. And depending on the lighting pattern you choose, more options will appear. For example, the Waves pattern unlocks sliders to adjust 'Ramp-up', 'Wave LEDs', 'Ramp-down', and 'Frequency', in addition to 'Speed' And 'Brightness' options.









Curiously, however, there wasn't an option to configure each individually addressable RGB. Fractal Design's user guide for its web-based tool shows ARGB options in the Advanced settings tab, but for the Scape, the only thing that shows up is an option to enable or disable Windows Dynamic Lighting. Still, there are plenty of lighting effects and options to play around with for the Scape.









The Audio section is where you can dial in the headset's audio performance to your liking with a parametric equalizer on tap. You can adjust the frequency bands for sub-bass, bass, low mids, mids, upper mids, and highs. Once you have it tuned to your liking, you can save your custom settings to one of three profiles, which are already pre-configured for Balance, Clarity, and Depth.





You can only cycle through three profiles, but you can save multiple settings to each profile slot. So if you want to replace the Balance profile with a custom tune, you can do so, and then revert back to the Balance profile whenever you wish. There's also a copy/paste box where you can share codes for custom profiles with other users, which is neat.









Fractal Design's web utility also offers some basic adjustment options for the microphone. These include a 'Sidetone' slider (to hear more or less of your own voice by playing the microphone input in the headset), a 'Microphone Noise Cancellation (MNC)' on/off toggle, and a self-explanatory 'Test microphone' option.





There's not much of a learning curve to the web-based configuration tool, but should you ever need it, there is a 'Factory Reset' option on the main Devices page. I gave it a whirl, and it only took a few seconds to complete. This is also where you will find new firmware to install when available (there weren't any at the time of this writing).









None of this means anything if the audio quality is subpar, and fortunately for Fractal Design, that's not the case. I tested the Scape in multiple games, including the 2016 Doom reboot and Call of Duty: Warzone, and found it did a great job at reproducing gun shots and explosions. Directional audio works pretty well too, though like all headsets, it's obviously not on the same level as a true multi-speaker surround sound setup.





I also found that it handled a variety music genres with aplomb. Tanya Tucker's vocals in "Delta Dawn" came across smooth and clear in my testing, and the Scape had no trouble delivering the raspy intonation of Nickelback's Billy Gibbons in "Rockstar." As a descendant of the pioneering bluegrass band The Lilly Bros (the late Everett Lilly is my grandfather and the late Bea Lilly is my great-uncle), I'm partial to the pickings of early mountain music, and I found the Scape did this genre justice as well.







Mind your business, Apple Watch!





My main gripe with the Scape is with its max volume. More often than not, I found myself cranking the dial (er, crown) to 100% and, on occasion, wishing it could go higher. When Oliver Anthony screams into the mic about how "your dollar ain't" you-know-what in "Rich Men North of Richmond," I found myself wanting to crank it up past the Scape's capabilities. My Apple Watch disagrees with this criticism (see above photo), but it's not actually measuring decibels, it's just being a nag.





To be fair, the Scape gets loud enough for most content, and you could probably damage your hearing if you left it at 100% max volume all of the time. It's not a quiet-sounding headset. Still, there were times I wish it could get louder.





Another gripe is the lack of active noise cancellation (ANC). This has become almost a standard feature these days, so it's omission on the Scape is notable. That said, even with the breathable fabric, the earcups do a solid job at keeping outside noise at bay. One of my first tests with the Scape was a nearly 3.5-mile walk next to moderate traffic. I typically enable ANC on my first-gen AirPods Pro during these jaunts around town, and found that the Scape muffled outside noise enough that I didn't really miss the feature. Even so, I'd rather have it than not have it, especially at the $199.99 asking price.









Fractal Design makes no mention of Dolby Atmos in any of its marketing materials, though most headphones should work with Dolby Atmos just fine. That is the case here as well. In the above demo, for example, there is a distinct difference in audio between the stereo and Dolby Atmos portions.









Bass is another area where the Scape shines. It won't necessarily jiggle your brain like a bowl full of Jell-O, but it does reach down low and hit decently hard without distortion. The Scape's bass response is particularly notable when firing up the Depth profile, but even in Balanced mode with a flat EQ, it held its own in my opinion. Bass is not the primary focus, but that's probably a good thing, as the Scape can reach down low without compromising on the overall fidelity (mids and highs). And if you play around with the EQ settings, you can coax a bit more thump out of these cans. It will never be overbearing, which might disappoint some folks, but it hits hard enough to enjoy a variety of content, including rap.

Fractal Design Scape Headset: Final Analysis





Fractal Design is entering a crowded and hyper-competitive market with its first headset. Even so, it manages to solidify a place of strong consideration with the Scape, thanks its combination of a mature design language and well-rounded audio profile that you can dial in to your liking without a whole lot of effort.





For a first-generation product, the Scape is surprisingly polished. If you didn't already know it, you'd be hard-pressed to guess that this is Fractal Design's first foray into audio gear. Speaking to the Light colorway, the Scape is tastefully designed and dare I say stylish, even with the RGB lighting in play. It's also comfortable for long play or listening sessions with thick and breathable padding to keep fatigue at bay. And the sound stage is on the fuller side.





I also like the wireless stand, which makes it easy and convenient to maintain a full or near-full charge. Whether that's good for long-term battery life is another discussion, but if you're worried about it, you can use the stand sparingly. It's not an eyesore, even by itself.









So, what's not like about the Scape? Very little. There were times where I wished it could get louder, and the refined design language comes at the expense of DIY repairability. Batteries degrade over time and eventually, the Scape will no longer hold a full charge. There's no easy way to swap the battery, and while not an issue unique to Fractal Design, it'd be nice if the company addressed this in a future iteration. The lack of ANC support is also notable, though the earcups do a good job of not letting outside noise bleed in.





Beyond that, there isn't much to gripe about. The Scape brings chic styling and robust sound to gamers, with the convenience of wireless charging and accessible controls on the earcups—the metal crown works just as well here as it does on smartwatches.



