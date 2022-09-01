Hands-On Lenovo’s Wild ThinkPad X1 Fold, Innovative Glasses T1 And New ThinkBook 16p
Lenovo's launching a whole pile of products today for IFA 2022 in Berlin, including new and updated laptops, Chromebooks, monitors, tablets, and a fascinating refreshed foldable. The company invited us to take a look at the new hardware, so of course we went and got our geek hands on the goods. We go hands-on with the Chromebooks and tablets in another post—for now, let's take a look at the new ThinkPad X1 Fold.
Regular readers will recall the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Besides the teaser back in July, we got our first glimpse of Lenovo's first-generation device way back in 2020. This, obviously, is the latest revision of the original Lenovo foldable PC, and it's an improvement on the original recipe in every way. Check out our hand-on guided video tour, right here...
This machine dropped a quarter of its bulk, and has much thinner bezels all the way around its gorgeous 16-inch, 2560×2024 foldable OLED display. Yes, there's nothing quite like OLED, except maybe foldable OLED.
Lenovo says it has followed customer feedback and end user insights when revising the X1 Fold. Performance should be significantly better than the Lakefield-based first-gen model, as the new Fold comes with ULV Alder Lake Core i5 and i7 processors. The system can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and up to a 64 Wh battery capacity.
Lenovo's Metaverse Begins With Glasses T1
Perhaps even more futuristic than a folding laptop is Lenovo's new head-mounted display. The simply-named Lenovo Glasses T1 Wearable Display is exactly what it sounds like: a pair of glasses with micro-OLED screens inside. The displays are driven by a wired USB-C connection, although it can be adapted to HDMI or Apple Lightning as well. Thanks to the versatile connection, they can be used for almost any device that can output a 1080p, 60Hz image.
Thinkbook 16p Gen 3 Combines Ryzen And GeForce
If you admire the power-efficiency of AMD's Ryzen 6000 "Rembrandt" processors yet are married to NVIDIA's CUDA infrastructure for your work, the Thinkbook 16p Gen 3 might just be the laptop for you. Speaking plainly, this is a 16" gaming laptop aimed at work instead of play. You can find it with Ryzen 6000 "H"-class processors all the way up to the Ryzen 9 tier, 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a mobile GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.
Lenovo's Legion Y32p-30 Brings 32-Inches Of 4K 144Hz Display Love
Lenovo's also launching a whole bunch of new monitors. Certainly the most exciting is the Legion Y32p-30, which is a 31.5" 3840×2160 gaming monitor that refreshes at 144 Hz and boasts a response time of 200µs, or 0.2 ms. Lenovo gave us rather few technical details on the display, but it seems to use an IPS-like LCD with a WLED backlight that shines at up to 400 cd/m².
The other five monitors are all part of the ThinkVision series, and are aimed at a range of tasks including basic office usage, content creation, and luxurious content consumption. Rather than go over them in detail, here are the pertinent specs for each one:
- ThinkVision T32p-30: 31.5", 3840×2160, 60 Hz, 95% DCI-P3, USB-C hub with Ethernet, VESA 100x100
- ThinkVision T34w-30: 34" Curved (1500R), 3440×1440, 60 Hz, USB-C hub, VESA 100x100
- ThinkVision T32h-30: 31.5", 2560×1400, 60 Hz, 99% sRGB, USB-C input
- ThinkVision T24i-30: 23.8", 1920×1080, 60 Hz, VGA input
- ThinkVision S25e-30: 24.5", 1920×1080, 75 Hz, HDMI + VGA only, VESA 100x100
All of the new Thinkvision displays use IPS-like LCD panels with essentially perfect viewing angles. And aside from the budget-oriented S25e, they all include both HDMI and DisplayPort connections besides the listed ports.
You can expect to see all of these Lenovo products hitting the market in a matter of weeks, so stay tuned to HotHardware for availability and potentials deals.