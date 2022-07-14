Lenovo Teases First Look At Its Slick ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 In Hype Video
The first generation X1 Fold debuted in mid 2020, and was billed as the world's first PC with a foldable display. The X1 Fold featured a 4:3 aspect ratio with a screen resolution of 2048x1536. Now it seems that Lenovo is getting ready to unveil its second generation X1 Fold, as it made a brief appearance in one of the company's recent YouTube videos.
Another issue users complained about with the first gen X1 Fold was battery life. The current thought is that the next ThinkPad X1 Fold will retain Intel processors, sporting both vPro and Evo certifications. This should help in providing a better battery life experience for owners of the next gen Fold.
Of course not a lot can really be had from the 44-second teaser released by Lenovo on Tuesday, but it does give all of us something to speculate on. Lenovo has not made any announcements as to when the second generation X1 Fold will be unveiled, or how much it will cost. However, you can currently pick up a first gen ThinkPad X1 Fold (13") PC starting at $1,399 on Lenovo's official website.
Top Image Credit: Lenovo