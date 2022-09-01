Lenovo Expands ChomeOS Line With Enterprise ChromeBox, New ChromeBooks And More
Lenovo just announced a suite of new ChromeOS and Android powered devices, targeting a wide range of use cases. The company has options for both enterprise and consumer markets that are designed to support everything from hybrid workflows to media consumption.
We will kick things off with the two Chrome OS devices. The IdeaPad 5i Chromebook uses a traditional formfactor for the platform with clamshell design. The IdeaPad 5i features a large 2.5K 16-inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate for “smoother visuals”, which also makes it the largest Chromebook in the company’s lineup. Lenovo states this Chromebook is well-suited for virtual and hybrid learning environments with its relatively large screen and fast Wi-Fi 6E connectivity onboard. It also supports multi-user access with individual profiles for families who share devices.
Lenovo also introduced the ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox Enterprise. This 1-liter micro formfactor desktop is designed for various applications. Lenovo suggests it can be mounted to “monitors, walls or even mobile carts” as just a few examples. These little boxes can act as either a portable office, kiosk, or as the controller for digital signage. The ThinkCenter M60q Chromebox is laos designed to be easy for IT teams to manage. There is no imaging required, so zero-touch deployments can be used virtually anywhere. Lenovo also offers a non-Enterprise edition which lacks Google Chromebook Enterprise for organizations that do not need it.
The ThinkCenter M60q is equipped with the Google-designed Titan C security chip. This allows for hardened security, sandboxing, data encryption and boot verification. The device is also eligible for Lenovo’s Premier Support which includes next-business-day replacement for more critical applications.
When work is over, Lenovo has two new Android-powered tablets to unwind with, the Lenovo Tab P11 and Tab P11 Pro. These are both second-generation devices. The Tab P11 ships with Android 12L for large format displays while the Tab P11 Pro features standard Android 12. Both tablets are stated to receive support up to Android 14.
As its branding suggests, the Tab P11 Pro is the more powerful and feature-rich device. It uses an 11.2-inch OLED touchscreen display with support for Dolby Vision HDR. The screen should get reasonably bright with a 600 nit rating, with vibrant colors across 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. The display’s 120 Hz refresh rate should be attractive to gamers too, particularly when paired with the 360 Hz polling rate for touch input.
The Tab P11 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor and backed by 8GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6. It has a 4-speaker system from JBL with Dolby Atmos spatial audio onboard. It includes a ThinkPad style detachable keyboard with built-in trackpad and supports the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 3, which uses a Bluetooth connection to automatically pair with the tablet. The Tab P11 Pro is also rated for up to 14 hours of battery life.
The Lenovo Tab P11 shares many similarities with its Pro-branded sibling, just dialed back a notch. It has a more mainstream 11.5-inch LCD display which also sports a 120 Hz refresh rate. It uses MediaTek’s G99 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and Wi-Fi 6E. Its keyboard pack is optional, as is the compatible Lenovo Precision Pen 2, Smart Charging Station 2, and Folio Case with built in kickstand.
In terms of availability, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook and Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) will start to arrive this month, with the latter priced at $399.99 to start. The company notes that the IdeaPad 5i will only be available for EMEA customers initially starting at €549 (incl VAT) with US availability and pricing coming later. The IdeaPad Tab P11 (2nd Gen) will start at $249.99 when it arrives in January 2023. The ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox will start at $323.00 with availability in February 2023.