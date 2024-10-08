Jam Out To Savings Up To 51% Off Google Pixel Buds, Bose QuietComfort Headphones And More
Bose QuietComfort HeadphonesBose is well-known for its headphones, and especially for the quality of its noise cancellation technology. The Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth headphones are no different, delivering the quiet from the world when needed, as well as providing passive features that allow the world back in if desired.
According to Bose, the plush earcups on the QuietComfort headphones softly hug the wearer’s ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band keeps the over the ear headphones in place for those long listening sessions. Users can fine tune their favorite music with the aid of Bose’s high-fidelity audio/EQ control panel, which places the control of the bass, mid-tones, and highs at their finger tips.
Making the headphones even more desirable is the fact they come with all day battery life. According to the company, the Bose QuietComfort headphones are equipped with a battery that can last up to 24 hours on a single charge, plus a 15-minute charge provides up to 2.5 more hours of listening time.
The Bose QuietComfort headphones are currently 43% off for just $199.
Be sure to also check out another deal from Bose: The Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones are currently 23% off for only $329.
Skullcandy Crusher EVO HeadphonesWhile Bose may be a well-known high-end brand, Skullcandy is known for its more affordable line of headphones, while still providing good quality. The company’s Crusher EVO headphones are designed to boost the bass with a sensory bass slider, allowing the user to go all in, or just mellow out.
Bass lovers will appreciate the Crusher EVO headphones, as it will let them feel the pounding of the bass. The Crusher EVO, according to Skullcandy, plays songs how they were meant to be heard, with features such as Personal Sound, which analyzes the hearing and produces sound specifically for the user.
Need a pair of headphones that can last nearly two days? Then the Crusher EVO headphones may be the pair for you, as they deliver up to 40 hours of playtime. Rapid charge technology will add another 4 hours of charge in just 10 minutes time as well. Bass heads can also stay connected at all times with the included 3.5mm audio cable.
The Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones are 51% off for just $97.88.
Be sure to check out these other great bargain deals during Amazon Prime:
- The Beats Solo 4 headphones are 50% off for just $99.99.
- The JBL Tune 510BT headphones are currently 30% off for only $27.95.
- The Soundcore Anker Life Q20 headphones are on sale for 33% off for $39.90.
Apple AirPods Pro 2For those who prefer a pair of earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds are an excellent choice, especially for anyone in the Apple ecosystem. With features such as active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and the new hearing aid feature, owners are sure to hear the savings.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the first all-in-one hearing health experience, according to the company. Wearers will experience a scientifically validated hearing test, clinical-grade hearing aid feature, and active hearing protection (coming in the fall of 2024).
One of the great things about all AirPods is the ease of connection to any Apple device. Simply open the case near the device, and the AirPods will be connected immediately. Users will also appreciate the improved sound and call quality, thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip, which helps create deeply immersive sound.
The AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are currently 32% off for only $168.99.
If Apple is not your jam, check out these other great deals on earbuds:
- The JBL Tune Buds are currently 50% off for just $49.95.
- The Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are 11% off for $88.