Sony's Flagship Earbuds And Headphones Are Getting Some Great Upgrades

Sony is rolling out updates to its WF-1000XM5 earbuds & WH-1000XM5 headphones that add support for Google's Find My Device network and 'Auto Switch'.



The update for the Buds also adds Fast Pair support over Bluetooth LE Audio.



H/T Alexandria on Telegram, /u/lololololol1990 pic.twitter.com/fS7HH3CVWV