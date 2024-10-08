Sony's Flagship Earbuds And Headphones Are Getting Some Great Upgrades
Owners of Sony's WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 (plus the LinkBuds S) are reporting that the latest firmware update is quite literally a feature-drop fest. With the WH-1000XM5 headphones (S/W version 2.3.1), WF-1000XM5 TWS earphones (S/W version 4.0.2), and LinkBuds S (S/W version 4.2.1), users are getting Google's Find My Device and Auto Switch. On top of that, the WF-1000XM5 will obtain Google Fast Pair abilities.
Sony is rolling out updates to its WF-1000XM5 earbuds & WH-1000XM5 headphones that add support for Google's Find My Device network and 'Auto Switch'.— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 3, 2024
The update for the Buds also adds Fast Pair support over Bluetooth LE Audio.
H/T Alexandria on Telegram, /u/lololololol1990 pic.twitter.com/fS7HH3CVWV
While the headphones already had Fast Pair since launch, it's better late than never seeing it on the WF-1000XM5. Even mid-tier true wireless earphones come with the feature nowadays, so it's good Sony's caught up in this area. Fast Pair is basically a quicker way for users to pair their phones/tablets with their Bluetooth listening devices. Rather than needing to head into Bluetooth settings to manually pair the devices, when a Fast Pair-enabled device is in proximity with a supported phone/tablet, a pop-up window automatically appears for quick pairing and companion app setup.
Find My Device is probably more useful for TWS earphone owners who may misplace them between couch cushions or under car seats. With the app, FMD will play a loud beep through the earphone drivers, but the caveat being that the feature only works via Bluetooth and only if the lost device(s) are connected to the user's phone at the time.
As the cherry on the cake, Sony's Headphone Connect app doesn't just have a new name (Sound Connect), but has also been given some extra polish. The old yellow headphone icon for the app has been replaced with something more graphical, while the bottom tabs have been reorganized into My Device, Discover, and Menu. Of note, the once separate Auto Play function is no longer part of another application; it's now part of Sound Connect.
