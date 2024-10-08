CATEGORIES
Dominate The Competition With Gaming Mouse And Keyboard Deals Up To 48% Off

by Paul LillyTuesday, October 08, 2024, 10:41 AM EDT
Side view of Logitech's G502 X wired gaming mouse.
Hear that wheezing sound? It's your crusty old gaming mouse that desperately wants to go into retirement, and while you're at it, why not shop for a new gaming keyboard as well? Now is a good time to beef up your arsenal of peripherals because Amazon's 'Prime Big Deal' sales event is live with some nifty discounts to level up your gaming gear.

One that stands out is Logitech's G502 X mouse in wired form, which is on sale for $49.99 at Amazon (save $30). Similar to the G502 X Plus (wireless model) that we reviewed a couple of years ago, the wired version is an excellent rodent that employs the same Hero 25K sensor and Lightforce switches (based on hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology).

Also awesome is the free-spinning scroll wheel. It's one of those things that once you grow accustomed to using it, you'll wonder how you managed without it. And fear not, a quick button toggle will revert to stepped spinning like a traditional mouse.

Redragon M656 Gainer wireless gaming mouse.

Just want a cheap rodent that costs less than a trip to the movies, and one that's wireless to boot? Then check out the Redragon M656 Gainer wireless gaming mouse that's on sale for $15.99 at Amazon (save $4). Sure, it's a measly $4 discount over MSRP, but this is a budget mouse that is now dirt cheap (compared to the competition).

Don't let the price tag fool you, this isn't just a basic productivity mouse. It features a Pixart optical PAW3104 sensor with a 4,000 DPI that's adjustable in five increments (1,000, 1,500, 2,000, 2,400, and 4,000), which many professional gamers will tell you is plenty high enough, it has seven programmable buttons, and it sports an LED backlight.

The wireless mojo comes by way of a 2.4GHz dongle, so no worries about Bluetooth introducing lag. It also requires just a single AA battery. There's no mention of battery life (boo!), but it does have a smart Eco sleep mode that automatically turns off the backlight after a minute of being dormant. The user reviews are overwhelmingly positive on this one as well.

Corsair K70 RGB Pro gaming keyboard.

If you're more inclined to splurge and are in need of a gaming keyboard, then have a look at Corsair's K70 RGB Pro that's on sale for $99.99 (save $70). That's not an all-time low, but it's not far off, either. It's also well below its average selling price of $135.30, according to CamelCamelCamel's price tracking data (an excellent resource for researching deals, by the way).

This is a wired mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX RGB Red switches, which are linear and fast. Other features include an 8,000Hz hyper-polling rate, PBT double-shot keycaps, a soft-touch palm rest, RGB backlighting, and a durable aluminum frame.

Here are some more mouse and keyboard deals...

Front angled view of Corsair's Scimitar RGB Elite gaming mouse.
Don't see anything you like? Hit up Amazon's main Prime Big Deal page for more deals, and also be sure to check out our roundup of discounted gaming laptops. And outside of Amazon, you can score a really good bargain ($600 off MSRP) on an Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super over at Dell.
