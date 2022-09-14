Intel's Raptor Lake Mobile VPU: What Is It And What Does It Do

Intel already has CPUs with AI acceleration features, but they take the form of specialized SIMD extensions in the general-purpose CPU cores. Known as " DLBoost ," these extensions are a part of AVX-512, and as a result, not supported on the company's latest desktop processors even though they were partially supported on its 11th-gen CPUs—and will be supported on AMD's Zen 4





The slide indicates "Lead Partner Co-development," which sounds to us a lot like the VPU will only appear in products co-developed with Intel's partners. That generally means that only select laptops will see the feature, so we can expect that specific SKUs of laptops sporting Raptor Lake mobile will include the processor as a separate device. Meanwhile, it's expected to be a standard part of Meteor Lake; Intel says it will have "broad market accessibility" and "processor integration".













It seems like the last entry in that list is the source for Intel's VPUs, which means they are likely known most properly as "Visual Processing Units." However, some sources think Intel will take to calling them "Versatile Processing Units" instead. That name comes from a kernel patch committed by Intel Linux developer Jacek Lawrynowicz at the end of July.





It's anyone's guess where on the Meteor Lake package the VPU will reside.

