Intel's Loihi 2 Processor Gets Even Faster At Computing AI Workloads Like A Human Brain





With the proliferation of artificial intelligence in recent years, the term " neuromorphic " is being used much more often in the tech sector. If you're a native English speaker, you can probably surmise that neuromorphic means something along the lines of "brain-like." Indeed, the buzzword of the day is "neuromorphic processing," and it refers to computers—previously called "cognitive computers"—designed to mimic the function of the human brain.

The reason that's the buzzword of the day is because Intel just announced its second-generation neuromorphic processor, Loihi 2. If you never heard of the original Loihi , you probably aren't involved in bleeding-edge artificial intelligence research. Intel developed Loihi in 2017 and released it to research partners in early 2018. The company says it has drawn upon the last few years of using those chips in building its successor.









Loihi (and its successor, which we'll get to in a moment) is quite different from a standard Intel CPU. It doesn't have an external memory interface, and it doesn't have a "clock" in the traditional sense. Instead, Intel's neuromorphic processors are designed around " spiking neural networks " (SNNs). That means that instead of the whole chip being active and refreshing on a synchronized clock signal, it's fully asynchronous and event-driven. When a charge accumulates, the neurons send "spikes" along active synapses. These spikes are highly time-based; time is encoded as a part of the data itself. When spikes accumulate in a neuron for a certain period of time and reach a set threshold, the core fires off its own spikes to its connected neurons.









Loihi 2, builds upon the successes of its predecessor and, if Intel's claims prove true, could be quite a step forward for the machine intelligence space. Loihi 2 is drastically denser than the last-generation part, with up to 1 million neurons per chip. Despite that, the new chip is barely half the die area (31mm²) of the original, thanks to being fabricated on the Intel 4 process. That's right: Loihi 2 will be the first chip manufactured on Intel 4 destined for external use. Intel is quick to admit that while Loihi 2 confirms the viability of its next-generation fabrication process, it's still in the pre-production phase, which means quantities of Loihi 2 will be pretty limited for a while.









Loihi 2 can also scale out further and more easily than the original. It supports 3D tiling with quadruple the interlink bandwidth of the first-generation part, and it also implements some pretty fancy compression technology to squeeze more performance out of said interlinks. Even though it has slightly less memory per neuron core (192 KB), allocation is flexible on the new part where it was fixed on the original, and Intel says the "effective capacity" is "significantly higher". The three Lakefield x86 cores from the original have undergone mitosis and are now six of the same cores, programmed with conventional C or Python code and used for encoding and decoding data across the neuromorphic domain.









Perhaps the coolest part of Lava is that it is designed with heterogeneous computing in mind. It fully supports execution platforms that include both conventional CPUs and GPUs as well as neuromorphic processors. Intel says that this offers "an overall programming paradigm ... that supports extreme levels of parallelism." Finally, even though neuromorphic processors and spiking neural networks specialize in "learning on the fly", Intel notes that Lava supports tools such as SLAYER for offline training with backpropagation as well.







