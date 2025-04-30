Intel Panther Lake Leak Reveals CPU And GPU Core Counts, TDPs And More
Microprocessor architecture enthusiast and long-time programmer InstLatX64 shared the details on X after spotting the update to perfmon. The information is pretty straightforward, right there in the code. Those aren't the only details that were recently revealed about Panther Lake, though.
The information about the new 45W SKU with 4 P-cores and 8 E-cores is fascinating, because it somewhat mirrors the configuration of AMD's Ryzen AI 300 processors that also use four "fast" cores and eight slower cores, although there's a key difference in that AMD's chips use the same core architecture for all twelve CPUs. AMD's SoCs also have a much larger GPU on-die, which may indicate that Intel intends those SKUs for use with discrete GPUs.
Of course, that's all assuming that all of this information is correct. We still don't have any official sources on the data from Jaykihn nor from Meng. Still, it all looks plausible, and there's not much reason to doubt the leakers. Hopefully we hear more about Panther Lake straight from Intel's mouth soon, given that it's expected to launch in the latter half of this year.