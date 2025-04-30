CATEGORIES
Intel Panther Lake Leak Reveals CPU And GPU Core Counts, TDPs And More

by Zak KillianWednesday, April 30, 2025, 04:30 PM EDT
We "know" a lot about Intel's upcoming Panther Lake processors, but much of the information that we had came from leakers, not from any official source. Leakers are, understandably, loathe to share their sources. Well, a few critical pieces of information about Intel's Panther Lake processors just got confirmed by source updates pushed for Intel's perfmon utility; specifically, we know have confirmation that Panther Lake will use the Cougar Cove and Darkmont CPU architectures.

instlatx64 pantherlake perfmon commit
Above Image: InstLatX64       Top Image: Pat Gelsinger holds up a Panther Lake chip at Lenovo Tech World 2024.

Microprocessor architecture enthusiast and long-time programmer InstLatX64 shared the details on X after spotting the update to perfmon. The information is pretty straightforward, right there in the code. Those aren't the only details that were recently revealed about Panther Lake, though.

meng panther lake tweet

At the same time, X user @meng59739449 (who we've heard from before) shared the known Panther Lake CPU core configurations. This information was mostly known, or at least "known," thanks to to regular leaker Jaykihn, but Meng's information does include some new details, including the existence of a 4+8+0 configuration as well as the TDPs for each chip.

panther lake leaks
Chart compiled by HotHardware using leaks from Jaykihn and meng (above).

The information about the new 45W SKU with 4 P-cores and 8 E-cores is fascinating, because it somewhat mirrors the configuration of AMD's Ryzen AI 300 processors that also use four "fast" cores and eight slower cores, although there's a key difference in that AMD's chips use the same core architecture for all twelve CPUs. AMD's SoCs also have a much larger GPU on-die, which may indicate that Intel intends those SKUs for use with discrete GPUs.

Of course, that's all assuming that all of this information is correct. We still don't have any official sources on the data from Jaykihn nor from Meng. Still, it all looks plausible, and there's not much reason to doubt the leakers. Hopefully we hear more about Panther Lake straight from Intel's mouth soon, given that it's expected to launch in the latter half of this year.
