Dell 16/14 Plus Laptops With Ryzen AI 300 Muscle Are Now Available At Killer Prices

by Paul LillyWednesday, April 30, 2025, 10:26 AM EDT
Dell 16 Plus laptop on a pink background.
Dell is expanding its laptop lineup with a few new models kitted with AMD's Ryzen AI 300 series processors. Otherwise known as Krackan Point, these chips pair standard Zen 5 cores with denser Zen 5c cores that are designed to take up significantly less space on the processor die. They also featured dedicated neural processing units (NPUs) delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle.

The biggest of the newly available bunch is the Dell 16 Plus. It features a 16-inch FHD+ display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10), touch support, and 300 nits of brightness.

Underneath the hood, the 16 Plus comes standard with a Ryzen AI 5 340 processor (6C/12T, up to 4.8GHz, 16MB of L3 cache) with integrated Radeon 840M graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, and a 512GB solid state drive (SSD).

The I/O consists of two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) Type-C ports with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support, a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps) Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 output, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include dual 2.5W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 1080p webcam, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a 4-cell battery.

It's a decent setup for general purpose computing and fairly affordable—the Dell 16 Plus is available now starting at $849.99. If you want to step up to a Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, pricing starts at $999.99 (via the same link).

Dell 14 Plus on a pink background.

Even more affordable is the smaller Dell 14 Plus. Specs and features are similar, though it's built around a non-touch 14-inch FHD+ display. Otherwise, you're looking at the same Ryzen AI 5 340 processor as a standard option and Ryzen AI 7 350 as an upgrade pick, along with 16GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Other features are the same as well, including the port selection, speakers, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and even the same capacity battery.

The Dell 14 Plus is available now starting at $799.99, or starting at $949.99 if upgrading to the Ryzen AI 7 350.

Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 on a pink background.

Rounding out the newly available systems is the Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1, which as you probably guessed is a convertible variant of the Dell 14 Plus. It too rocks a 14-inch FHD+ display, but it's more flexible and features touch support. The rest of the specs are the same.

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 is available now starting at $849.99 with a Ryzen AI 5 340 processor, or starting at $949.99 with a Ryzen AI 7 350.
