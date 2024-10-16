CATEGORIES
home News

Intel CEO Teases First Look At Upcoming Panther Lake CPU With Xe3 GPU

by Paul LillyWednesday, October 16, 2024, 09:17 AM EDT
Closeup of an Intel Panther Lake processor.
Lenovo held its 2024 Tech World event this week and about midway through, Intel chief executive officer (CEO) Pat Gelsinger hopped on stage to discuss the artificial intelligence (AI) era, which he likened to being as disruptive as when the internet first burst onto the scene. He also touched on Intel's collaboration with AMD to form a new x86 advisory group, though the real highlights for geeks like ourselves is when Gelsinger pulled a Panther Lake processor out of his pocket.

The came at around the 56min54sec mark of Lenovo's keynote, which spans over two hours in its entirety. Here it is, timed stamped just a tad earlier for some context...


"Just one more thing before I leave the stage," Gelsinger begins. "You know, we were working together on Meteor Lake, Lunar Lake and the Core Ultra PC—great battery life, CPU, GPU, NPU, but we're not done, are we? So I would like to give you your first Panther Lake sample. This is our next-year product on 18A that will be launching to build on the great work that we just announced today. Isn't that cool?"

While an unexpected teaser, it's not surprising that Gelsinger had an actual Panther Lake chip to show off at the event. It was revealed just a couple of months ago that Intel was working on samples of both Panther Lake CPUs for mobile platforms and Clearwater Forest server chips, with pre-production parts that are capable of booting into an operating system.

Intel slide on transisor innovations (PowerVia and RibbonFET).

Panther Lake, along with Clearwater Forest will be the first to leverage Intel's 18A manufacturing process. part of that entails a die shrink, but it also includes notable fabrication advancements, including RibbonFET gate-all-around FETs and Intel's PowerVia backside power delivery technology.

Panther Lake continues with Intel's tiled architecture, but with new P-cores and E-cores underneath the hood. A recent leak suggests that Intel's Core Ultra 300 series CPUs based on Panther Lake will feature up to 16 cores comprising the company's Cougar Cove (P-cores) and Darkmont (E-cores) architectures, the latter of which is a revised form of Skymont.

It's also expected that Panther Lake will introduce Intel's Xe3 graphics architecture. Intel hasn't yet released its Xe2 graphics in discrete form, otherwise known as Arc Battlemage, though Lunar Lake sports integrated Xe2 graphics. Like the Xe2 graphics in Lunar Lake, Xe3 in Panther Lake will be low-power variants.

Panther Lake will also tout a 5th generation neural processing unit (NPU) for more AI grunt compared to its 4th generation NPU with 48 TOPS.
Tags:  Intel, Processors, (NASDAQ:INTC), CPUs, xe3, panther lake
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment