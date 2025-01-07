Intel's 18A Panther Lake Chip Roars In Laptop Demo At CES 2025, Watch Here

In addition to expanding its processor lineup across both mobile and desktop at CES 2025, Intel also provided an update on Panther Lake. Well, it's more of a reiteration really, with Intel announcing that Panther Lake is still on track to launch this year. And if anyone needed further convincing, it also brought a whole row of laptops running on the upcoming hardware.





We were on hand to see it in person and shot a short video. Check it out...









We weren't allowed to go hands-on with testing and there aren't any benchmarks to share, but seeing Panther Lake up and running on actual systems in a live demo is a good sign. Out of the seven systems on display, five of them were equipped with Panther Lake chips.







Why no sneak peeks at benchmarks or actual performance? Part of Panther Lake includes next-gen graphics , and we're told that Intel doesn't yet have graphics drivers for the chips yet. Or at least not ones that it's willing to show off just yet. That said, Intel confirms that it has begun sampling Panther Lake.





"Intel is only going to continue bolstering its AI PC product portfolio in 2025 and beyond as we sample our lead Intel 18A product to customers now ahead of volume production in the second half of 2025," Intel states in a press release.





Along with Clearwater Forest, Panther Lake will be Intel's first chips to feature the company's 18A manufacturing process. It also wraps up Intel's goal of delivering five nodes in four years. And with 18A comes a shift to RibbonFET gate-all-around FETs and Intel's PowerVia backside delivery technologies.





Intel stopped short of sharing detailed specs for upcoming Panther Lake parts, but rumor has it that the Core Ultra 300 series based on the next-gen architecture will have up to 16 cores built around Cougar Lake (P-cores) and Darkmont (E-cores).





Stay tuned, folks!

