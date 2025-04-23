Intel Joins AMD And Apple As TSMC N2 Customer For Upcoming Nova Lake Chips

TSMC's N2 (2nm) chip fab reportedly has a new customer: Intel, who joins the ranks of AMD and Apple tapping the Taiwanese fab goliath's bleeding edge production lines. It's not the first time
that Intel and TSMC struck a deal, but it's the first time the contract is for wafers etched with diminutive 2nm transistors.
The report from Economic Daily News
(via TrendForce
) also suggests that Intel is having TSMC manufacture the compute tile of its upcoming "Nova Lake" chips
. This seems to make sense to us, as the companies previously collaborated for Intel's Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake chips while former CEO Pat Gelsinger was still at the U.S. company's helm.
If you're wondering how this news fits with Intel's 18A process
, know that the 18A fabs in Arizona are expected to hit full steam in the second half of 2025, churning Panther Lake
mobile chips out of its proverbial assembly lines. Earlier industry rumors have pegged Intel 18A as the best of the current breed of high-end chip manufacturing processes, so Intel handing off Nova Lake production to TMSC seems to be a case of the company playing the long game and diversifying its supply chain.
In the meantime, AMD reportedly cut a deal with TSMC
to manufacture its EPYC "Venice" HPC chips on N2, and if the folks at India Today
got their guess right, Apple is tapping the Taiwanese 2nm foundries for the future iPhone 18's A20 SoC.