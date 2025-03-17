Intel’s 18A Node Just Hit An Exciting Early Milestone In Arizona Fab
The news first surfaced publicly via LinkedIn, where Pankaj Marria, an Engineering Manager at Intel and member of an internal team apparently known as the 'Eagle Team,' celebrated the achievement. "Proud to be part of the Eagle Team, leading the way in bringing Intel 18A technology to life! Our team was at the forefront of running the initial lots right here in Arizona, marking a key step in advancing cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing," Marria wrote, although his original post seems to have been removed.
Now-deleted LinkedIn post captured by Mojo (@Mojo_flyin on Xwitter).
This detail was overshadowed by Intel's announcement of its new CEO on the same day. While the CEO appointment drew the most attention, Intel's quiet confirmation that 18A wafers had already been processed in its Arizona fab is arguably even more noteworthy. The facility is scheduled to begin full-scale production in Q3 2025, so this early progress suggests Intel is on track — or even ahead of schedule — with its next-generation node.
What's it going to be producing? Why, Panther Lake, of course. Intel's next-generation mobile processor will be the first chip built on the 18A process, and it should bring along with it all of the innovations that Intel was originally touting for its now-cancelled 20A process. That means technologies like PowerVia back-side power delivery and RibbonFET, Intel's version of a GAAFET 3D transistor design.
According to Xwitter user @meng59739449, Intel is on track to move Panther Lake to high-volume manufacturing in September, with a launch into the company's Early Enablement Program (EEP) in October, where only select OEMs will have access to a limited supply of chips. The full launch is apparently planned for right around New Year's, although it's possible that it could be pulled up to make Christmas if 18A really is ahead of schedule.
This milestone is a welcome development for Intel, which has faced significant challenges in recent months. The company's latest desktop CPU launch — the Core Ultra 200S "Arrow Lake" series — was met with mixed reviews, suffering from software issues and underwhelming gaming performance. Meanwhile, AMD has been offering stiff competition in the lucrative datacenter market. Adding to Intel's challenges, President Trump's recent gutting of the CHIPS Act has cast a pall over the company's future prospects, raising concerns about long-term funding and support for domestic semiconductor production.
Given that Intel essentially is America's only leading logic fab, the health of its manufacturing facilities is of significant national interest. This early success in Arizona should be reassuring to those concerned about maintaining U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing. As the industry closely watches the company’s progress, the timely rollout of 18A could prove crucial in determining its competitive position in the years ahead.