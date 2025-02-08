CATEGORIES
home News

Intel's Panther Lake And Wildcat Lake Specs May Have Leaked

by Zak KillianSaturday, February 08, 2025, 01:30 PM EDT
hero panther lake ai generated photo
Specifications for Intel's next-gen mobile processors might have just surfaced in a new leak from leaker Jaykihn, a reasonably well-regarded source for Intel leaks. While unconfirmed, the details give us a possible look at what's coming with Panther Lake and Wildcat Lake, two upcoming CPU families that will form the bulk of Intel's mobile lineup in late 2025 and early 2026. The specifications, embedded below, outline core configurations, memory support, AI capabilities, and more.

intel upcoming processor specifications
Specifications leaked by Jaykihn (@jaykihn0 on Xwitter)

Panther Lake appears to be a high-performance mobile CPU series aimed at laptops and possibly gaming handhelds, succeeding last year's Lunar Lake processors. It will purportedly be the first product on Intel's 18A process node and feature a mix of Cougar Cove P-cores and Darkmont E-cores. It also incorporates Intel's Xe3 "Celestial" graphics, with core counts varying between models, and could push AI acceleration further with up to 180 TOPS across CPU, NPU, and GPU.

Notably, all of the leaked Panther Lake models are indicated to be "-H" series CPUs, suggesting power targets between 28W and 45W. That's surprising in the case of the design with just 4 P-cores and 4 LP E-cores, like Lunar Lake, especially considering that Lunar Lake had eight Xe2 cores—although it's possible that Xe3 is once again wider than Xe2 (as Battlemage's Xe2 was wider than the original Xe architecture as seen in Alchemist.)

intel lunar lake processor stand
A Lunar Lake package, with the on-package memory clearly visible (bottom)

Lunar Lake, the predecessor to Panther Lake, was an experiment of sorts that used an advanced memory-on-package design to improve power efficiency, but that approach proved too costly for widespread adoption. With Panther Lake, Intel appears to be pivoting back to more traditional memory configurations, though the leaked specs still hint at high-end memory support, including LPDDR5X-8533 and DDR5-7200. The use of high-speed DDR5 in what should be SODIMMs is particularly interesting, possibly indicating the adoption of CSODIMM or even CAMM2 memory.

Wildcat Lake, by contrast, remains more mysterious. It's expected to be an ultra-low-power successor to Alder Lake-N, targeting devices like low-cost laptops or Chromebooks as well as embedded applications. The specs show a maximum of two P-cores and four LP-cores, possibly with Xe3 graphics, suggesting it could be a highly efficient but still capable processor for lightweight devices. Wildcat Lake is thought to be coming to market early next year.

hero intel panther lake
Intel's interim co-CEO Holthaus holds up a Panther Lake package at CES 2025.

The relatively modest P-core counts in Panther Lake (maxing out at four, according to Jaykihn's information) could indicate a shift in Intel's mobile strategy, prioritizing efficiency and AI performance over raw multicore scaling. As the test case for Intel's critical 18A process, Panther Lake could be one of the most important Intel launches in a decade. All eyes are on Intel's foundry to see if it can keep up with its rivals in Asia.
Tags:  Intel, rumors, leaks, (NASDAQ:INTC), panther lake, wildcat lake
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment