Intel Arc Alchemist Desktop GPUs May Have Just Been Hit With Another Delay

Rumors of the desktop PC market's demise have been greatly exaggerated. Indeed, while laptops still outsell desktops, the majority of laptops sold don't have discrete graphics. Meanwhile, AMD's setting sales records with its Ryzen processors that overwhelmingly don't include an integrated graphics processor, putting heavy demand on an already-overloaded discrete GPU market.

Well, it looks like we might be waiting yet longer to see the debut of Intel's Alchemist GPUs on the desktop market. According to a report from good ol' Igor Wallossek, Intel's pushing its desktop Arc Alchemist cards back once again, this time toward late summer. Specifically, Igor says that the cards will arrive on the market sometime between the beginning of July and the end of August.





A sneak peek of Intel's Arc Control.



At this stage, given that the launch has been delayed several times, and given that there is Arc silicon on the market in laptops, it's very unlikely that anything to do with the hardware or manufacturing side is involved in the delay. Instead, as Igor surmises , it's almost assuredly to do with the driver software. GPU drivers are enormously complex and difficult to maintain; just ask AMD's Radeon group.





Intel's Arc Limited Edition cards are promised for this quarter.

