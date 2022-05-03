NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Drops To Launch MSRP At Retail, Are GPU Prices Stabilizing?





For the first time in a very long time, you can snag a custom GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card at the launch price NVIDIA set for its Founders Edition model when it debuted in September 2020. That's actually a deal, both in this landscape and considering that this is a factory overclocked model with a custom cooling solution.





Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming OC with a 3X Windforce cooling solution. It's currently on sale for (save $350 over its list price). That's supposed to be the starting price for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (in reference form), but as we've seen over the past year-plus, graphics cards have been in short supply and commanding egregious premiums by marketplace sellers. The card in question is thewith a 3X Windforce cooling solution. It's currently on sale for $1,199.99 at Amazon (save $350 over its list price). That's supposed to be the starting price for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (in reference form), but as we've seen over the past year-plus, graphics cards have been in short supply and commanding egregious premiums by marketplace sellers.





This particular model has never dropped below $1,300, and normally sold for around $1,450 to $1,550 throughout most of its time on the market, according to CamelCamelCamel's price tracking history. And it sold for as much as $1,699 at its highest point, at least at retail. As we have seen during the shortage, GPUs routinely commanded eye-popping prices at places like eBay at the height of the shortage.







Looking at this through a glass that's half empty, we can be salty that a high-end card selling at a reference MSRP a year and a half after launch can be considered a deal of sorts. That's completely valid, and it's definitely worth noting that a new generation of GPUs are on the horizon (Ada Lovelace for NVIDIA and RDNA 3 for AMD), plus Intel is entering the desktop graphics card market this summer.









All that said, here are some of the better GPU listings right now, along with how the prices compare to reference MSRPs...