Intel Arc A350 Early Benchmarks Show Big Gaming Gains By Disabling Dynamic Tuning





One of the people to put their hands on an Arc-equipped Samsung laptop is popular South Korean hardware review channel BullsLab. Last week, on Friday, that channel published a short review of the laptop focused on testing the performance of its Arc A350M graphics.





Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Korea version.



Monday, BullsLab posted a video on its second channel with new tests of the Arc 350M in the Galaxy Book 2 Pro. There's been a driver update, and that addressed some of the glitches, but that's not the real exciting part of the new video. Instead, the reviewers decided to try disabling Intel's Dynamic Tuning Technology (DTT).









Turning DTT off allowed the CPU to draw up to 28W, while the GPU peaked at 33W. That's nearly double the total power consumption, which will naturally increase heat output and reduce battery life, but 61W is still well below the power draw of most discrete-GPU laptops.





Also notice how much smoother that frametime graph is.







Pleasingly, every game exhibits perfectly-playable performance at these settings. This is legitimately impressive stuff for a circa-30W GPU. In particular, e-sports games Overwatch and League of Legends frequently top triple-digit frame rates. Elden Ring and Red Dead Redemption 2 struggle a bit, but we suspect those demanding open-world games are suffering more of a system bottleneck than a GPU limitation.



