Do Gamers Need A Graphics Card? iGPU Performance Explored





This Is So Disheartening

Stretching The Definition Of 'Gaming PC'

So, What Can You Really Play On The Ryzen 5 5600G?

Well, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, for starters.

Does it look good? No. Does it run well? Also no. But it does run! (Cyberpunk 2077)

Elden Ring runs and plays just fine on the Ryzen 5 5600G.

Hogwarts Legacy has impressive lighting, even on Low.

If you never played it, Kingdoms of Amalur is worth a look.

F1 24 and GTA V Enhanced just wouldn't run at all on this machine due to the old GPU driver.

Demon's Souls is awesome on RPCS3, and runs great even when uspcaled on 5600G.

Gotcha Force is one of the best games on Gamecube.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail struggles more than you'd think on Vega.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom legitimately runs better than on the Switch.

Unfortunately, Red Dead Online is completely unplayable. Looks terrible, too.

You can get Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 to a playable state.

Zenless Zone Zero demonstrates why art style is more important than high tech.

I am very bad at Severed Steel, but it runs great on 5600G.

Sifu is one of the best showcases of this system's capabilities. (More pics in the gallery!)

Plasma Grenades solve a lot of problems. (Synthetik 2)

Teardown's software ray-tracing looks incredible and runs super fast.

Lost Castle 2 is immense fun whether by yourself or with up to 4 players.

This Little PC Seems Great, I Want One!

Now for the bad news. Most of the parts we used to build this machine are not easily available anymore (or at least, not new.) You can still build a system like this, though, and for just a little more money, too. In fact, you'll actually get a better machine for the money thanks to AMD continuing to launch new processors for the Socket AM4 platform, long after Socket AM5 became available.





Cyberpunk 2077 goes from shaky to smooth with a GPU overclock.

Realistically, you could build the machine from that parts list above and have a grand old time with it. I certainly had a lot of fun with my similar Ryzen 5 5600G box. However, I don't actually recommend you to do so, because in truth there's a much better option, and it's this:





For about $125 more, you end up with a modern platform, an even better motherboard, double the storage (plus double the storage speed), and drastically better gaming performance. Unlike the 5600G/GT, the Ryzen 5 8600G is capable of playing demanding games like Red Dead Redemption in RPCS3, and it's also about twice as fast in native PC games, too.





This means titles like Elden Ring, Nioh 2 Complete Edition, and Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 are drastically more enjoyable thanks to the improved performance. The RDNA 3 GPU integrated into the Ryzen 5 8600G works great for GTA V Enhanced and F1 24 as well, and it even supports ray-tracing. Quake II RTX is remarkably playable, believe it or not.

In The End, It's All About Having Fun

This was mind-blowing in 2007, I promise.



