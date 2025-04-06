Nintendo Switch 2 Vs Steam Deck Handheld Specs And Features Compared

Straight up, before we even get into this, we have to acknowledge that the Nintendo Switch 2 has one huge advantage over all of the other game systems out there and that's simply that it is a Nintendo system . You won't be getting Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, and Metroid Prime 4 Beyond on a Steam Deck, not even through emulation. You won't be getting the cool detachable joy-cons with mouse mode, either—although Lenovo's Legion Go has that feature, and actually did it first.





You're not going to play the new open-world Mario Kart World on a Steam Deck.

If you're okay with not having those specific games, though, the option is extremely compelling. The Steam Deck in particular offers an absolutely massive library of games, many of which you probably already own, and a great number of which you can reliably get on deep discounts in Steam sales. Gamers will be well familiar with memes of Nintendo games never dropping in price, but that's not a joke; it's based in reality. A copy of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for your current Switch will cost you $60 right now, same as in 2017—and at least $70 if you want to get the upgraded Switch 2 version when that comes out.





Comparison of handheld system specs. Click or tap this if you can't read it.

Nintendo claims HDR support on the Switch 2, but without an OLED screen, it's uninspiring.





In terms of performance, the Switch 2 is clearly more powerful than the Steam Deck before we even start talking about cooperation with NVIDIA , DLSS upscaling, and tighter game optimizations possible when developing for a fixed console hardware platform. The 12GB of memory is going to be painful for Switch 2 developers, though, and the 256GB of built-in storage is paltry compared to even a Steam Deck LCD.





256GB is certainly a big upgrade over the Switch's 32GB, but it's puny versus the competition.

Of course, with a recession in full swing, a big consideration has to be the pricing. Nintendo put down the Switch 2 for a $449 US launch price, or $499 if you want a game with it. If you're a PC gamer already, though, the price of a Steam Deck (or other PC gaming handheld) includes the dozens, hundreds, or thousands of PC games you already own. For less money, the Steam Deck LCD gets you a much more capable machine, albeit the game performance and screen are a bit worse as we've just discussed.





Nintendo emphasizes the many ways to play, but you can do all of these with a Deck, too.

Likewise, battery life may be a bit worse, although Nintendo's official battery life claim for the Switch 2 is "2 to 8 hours", which sounds a lot like what Valve says for the Steam Deck. Nintendo gives a battery capacity in milliamp-hours and we don't know the number of cells or nominal voltage, so we're making a guess at a 2S configuration with two cells in series. That gives a voltage of ~7.4V, for a total capacity of a little under the circa-40 WHr you'll find in most of the other handhelds. Really, battery life in these machines depends as much on what you're doing with them as it does with the specifications.

Of course, the other machines don't include docks, and that's easily a $50 value by itself.