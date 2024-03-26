AMD Teases Ryzen 5000XT CPUs With Boosted Clocks For Budget AM4 PCs
Do you have a Socket AM4 system, dear reader? If you're reading this, there's a solid chance you've at least had one in the past even if you don't right now. Launched eight-and-a-half years ago, the Socket AM4 platform has been enormously successful for AMD, and it continues to persist into 2024 with new CPU releases like the Ryzen 7 5700X3D and the Ryzen 5 5600GT.
It looks like AMD might want to get every single extant AM4 system upgraded to Zen 3 CPU silicon, because the company continues to introduce new processors for the previous-generation platform. Besides the chips mentioned above, which were announced at CES, it looks like AMD may have even more new parts coming for the home of the original Ryzen CPUs.
That news comes in the form of a photograph shared on Chinese social media platform QQ and reposted on Xwitter by HXL (@9550pro). HXL points out the existence of the Ryzen 7 8700F and Ryzen 5 8400F, and posits that these parts might be China-only. Those are likely to be versions of the Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 5 8600G with the integrated graphics disabled for budget gaming PCs.
However, on the same slide shown on stage, we see "Ryzen 5000XT" listed, too. These are arguably more interesting to us as AMD hasn't released a higher-perforamnce option for Socket AM4 since the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. "XT" isn't a novel SKU type for AMD, but we haven't seen an "XT" CPU recently; the last Ryzen "XT" processors were in the Zen 2 family, most notably the Ryzen 7 3800XT and Ryzen 9 3900XT.
Those releases were just clock bumps on existing parts, so it's fairly unlikely that these purported upcoming processors are anything to really get excited about. Still, the idea of a Ryzen 9 5950XT could be pretty tantalizing for folks looking to slap the fastest possible CPU into their AM4 machine as it rides into the sunset. We'll let you know if we hear anything from AMD about these purported parts.