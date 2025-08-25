How ASRock's Green 16-Pin Power Cable Can Prevent A GPU Meltdown





ASRock is going green with its newest L-type 12V-2x6 PCI Express cable connector, though it has nothing to do with being energy-conscious or adding a splash of color to your gaming build. Instead, the new cables sport a series of green tips designed to help ensure that users fully insert the cable ends into their power supply unit (PSU) and graphics card's power connector.





Following in MSI's footsteps , it's a simple and clever solution to address the issue of cable connectors sometimes melting when not fully inserted. This became a pain point for some users when NVIDIA switched over to using 12VHPWR connectors with four sensing pins on its GeForce RTX 40 series, and also with the more recent implementation of updated 12V-2x6 connectors with 1.5mm shorter sensing pins and 0.25mm longer conducting terminals.





These cables can deliver up to 600W of power over a single cable, reducing the need for multiple cables on high-end graphics cards. Not without controversy, however, there have been multiple reports of these cables melting. One of the main culprits is not fully inserting the cables, which in turn can cause an imbalance of load on the power pins.

















In theory, ASRock's green-tipped cables should make it obvious if a cable is not fully inserted into its connector, as shown in ASRock's image above. If the cable is fully inserted, you shouldn't be able to see any of the green connectors, as depicted on the left side of the image. However, if the cable is not inserted all the way, the green connectors should be partially visible, as shown on the right.





ASRock's guidance is as follows...