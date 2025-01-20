MSI Reveals Colorful Solution To Make Sure GPU Power Cables Are Securely Plugged In
For the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090, you'll be able to know for sure if your cable is fully plugged in with MSI's yellow tipped connector. The GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will use the 12V-2X6 power connectors, which likely have underwent improvements since the previous generation. Note that MSI has previously had these yellow-tipped connectors on its PSUs such as the MAG A850GL PCIe 5.0 model for RTX 40 series GPUs as well.
This colorful design helps to minimize user error, since you'll be able to visibly verify that the connector is fully inserted by the lack of yellow showing. The RTX 5070 will have dual 8-pin to 16-pin yellow-tipped connectors, which will become three 8-pin connectors with the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080.
The Blackwell architecture-based GeForce RTX 5090, with its substantial 575W TDP, will need four 8-pin connectors in contrast. While this may seem like a large jump from the RTX 5070, the RTX 5090 certainly justifies its stature based on specs alone. With an impressive 32GB of speedy GDDR7 VRAM, the RTX 5090 is well-equipped for both gaming and heavy duty workloads for professionals.
With the new versions, together with solutions like these colorful yellow tipped ends from MSI to minimize user error, most problems should be eliminated. The 575W, $1,999 MSRP RTX 5090 GPU is one that you want every precaution with possible when using in your gaming rig, so we appreciate these solutions.