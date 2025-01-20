CATEGORIES
home News

MSI Reveals Colorful Solution To Make Sure GPU Power Cables Are Securely Plugged In

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, January 20, 2025, 10:58 AM EDT
msi yellow gpu cable
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will launch on January 30th, with the chart-topping GeForce RTX 5090 making a beeline for enthusiast PC systems. One of the big concerns some may have concerns the power cable, as the GeForce RTX 4090 had some incidences of burned connectors. While the main reasons fluctuated from user error to potential issues with the design itself, MSI has a colorful solution to prevent scenario this round. 

For the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090, you'll be able to know for sure if your cable is fully plugged in with MSI's yellow tipped connector. The GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will use the 12V-2X6 power connectors, which likely have underwent improvements since the previous generation. Note that MSI has previously had these yellow-tipped connectors on its PSUs such as the MAG A850GL PCIe 5.0 model for RTX 40 series GPUs as well. 

This colorful design helps to minimize user error, since you'll be able to visibly verify that the connector is fully inserted by the lack of yellow showing. The RTX 5070 will have dual 8-pin to 16-pin yellow-tipped connectors, which will become three 8-pin connectors with the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080. 

5090 gpu

The Blackwell architecture-based GeForce RTX 5090, with its substantial 575W TDP, will need four 8-pin connectors in contrast. While this may seem like a large jump from the RTX 5070, the RTX 5090 certainly justifies its stature based on specs alone. With an impressive 32GB of speedy GDDR7 VRAM, the RTX 5090 is well-equipped for both gaming and heavy duty workloads for professionals. 

MSI PSU

The 16-pin connector cable has its advantages, mainly in the simplicity of having one end to plug in to the GPU itself. When GPUs required four 8-pin connectors in the past, the cable management quickly became unwieldy. While minor issues have cropped up with this connector, this next iteration of it will have ideally solved any teething issues experienced with the last generation. 

With the new versions, together with solutions like these colorful yellow tipped ends from MSI to minimize user error, most problems should be eliminated. The 575W, $1,999 MSRP RTX 5090 GPU is one that you want every precaution with possible when using in your gaming rig, so we appreciate these solutions. 
Tags:  MSI, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5090
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment