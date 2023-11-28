AMD Ryzen 8000 Zen 4 Hawk Point APU Benchmark Sighting Teases Specs And Performance
In AMD's mobile processor naming scheme, the first digit tells you what year the chip came out, and the third digit tells you what CPU core IP it implements. The Ryzen 7040 series came out this year and had Zen 4 CPU cores, so it follows that the Ryzen 8040 series will come out next year with, yes, Zen 4 CPU cores. That expectation has been borne out by a trio of benchmark leaks over at Geekbench.
Results have popped up for the Ryzen 5 8640HS, the Ryzen 7 8840HS, and the Ryzen 9 8940H, all represented in ASUS TUF gaming laptops. The Ryzen 5 8640HS has six Zen 4 CPU cores and tops out at 5 GHz, the Ryzen 7 8840HS has eight of the same cores and caps of at 5.1 GHz, and then the Ryzen 9 8940H also has eight cores but clocks a bit higher at 5.2 GHz.
If you're paying attention, these models mirror the Ryzen 7040HS series exactly. The core configurations, cache allotments, and clock rates exactly duplicate those of the original Phoenix processors. The graphics are also named the same things—Radeon 760M and Radeon 780M Graphics—so we're comfortable calling this series a re-brand rather than a refresh.
That's a little bit disappointing to those of us who were hoping for an RDNA 3.5 upgrade for Hawk Point, but ultimately using the same silicon is fair enough as we barely got to see laptops sporting Phoenix. In fact, it seems like handheld systems based on Phoenix, such as the Ayaneo Slide and ASUS ROG Ally, are more
commonplace and readily-available than machines in a larger form factor.
Geekbench doesn't list this in its result pages, but it's almost a given that the Ryzen 8040HS family will include the XDNA-based Ryzen AI processor. There's not a lot to do with that accelerator yet, but folks on Windows 11 can enjoy AI-powered noise canceling and background removal for video conferencing.
The really exciting lineup of mobile processors coming from AMD next year is the Strix Point family. Those parts will have Zen 5 CPU cores and revised RDNA 3.5 graphics. If the rumors are accurate, Zen 5 could be a considerable step up from Zen 4 in terms of single-threaded performance and efficiency. Assuming that's true, the next generation of handheld gaming machines could be a considerable evolution. In fact, AMD's Strix Point may finally be the technological evolution that Valve is waiting for to prompt a "Steam Deck 2".