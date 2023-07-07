What AMD's Latest Linux Patches Reveal About Upcoming Zen 5 CPUs





Today's news concerns AMD's next-generation processors and their support in Linux. Patches for the open-source operating system add new hardware IDs for AMD Family 26 processors. What's Family 26? Well, we don't actually know officially, but Family 25 encompasses all Zen 3 and Zen 4 processors. Zen 3 was a major step forward architecturally from Zen 2, and likewise, Zen 5 is supposed to be major architectural redesign from Zen 4.





Slide: AMD



So saying, Family 26 looks like it's almost assuredly the designation used for AMD's next-gen CPUs, and that family has just gained support not only for identification in the kernel but also in the k10temp monitoring driver as well as the AMD64 Error Detection and Correction (EDAC) driver. Within Family 26, AMD has defined models that correspond to both EPYC processors as well as client CPUs.



