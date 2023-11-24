AMD Ryzen 8000 Hawk Point Zen 4 APU Lineup Leak Reveals A Surprise
A good chunk of the upcoming Ryzen 8000 series has just been uncovered by X user @harukaze5719, who has revealed other hardware tidbits over the years (usually with good accuracy). This latest leak reveals the name of many Hawk Point APUs in the Ryzen 8000 family, and it might even indicate that Ryzen 8000 is just a refresh of Ryzen 7040 series APUs.
There's not a ton of new or surprising info in this leak. It just lists nine alleged Ryzen 8000 APUs, all of which follow the naming conventions established with the Ryzen 7000 series. Given that all of the APUs use the digit 4 in the third position, it indicates they're based on Zen 4 just like the Ryzen 7040 series. This means these chips would fall under the Ryzen 8040 series. Each APU also has an OPN or product code associated with them, though these are assigned sort of randomly and can't tell us too much on their own.
Given that the only decently trustworthy leaks for Ryzen 8000 thus far have detailed Zen 4 APUs and nothing else, it's been suggested that Ryzen 8000 will consist solely of Zen 4 Phoenix and Phoenix 2 APUs, which comprise the Ryzen 7040 series. This leak strongly indicates that this is true, as it lists a Ryzen 9 8940H. In the Ryzen 7000 series, the only Ryzen 9 CPUs use Zen 4, and neither the 7030 nor 7035 series offer a Ryzen 9 chip, and instead only go up to Ryzen 7.
If the Ryzen 8000 family included a flagship Zen 5 APU, it would probably be called the Ryzen 9 8950H, and that would almost certainly confuse customers. That AMD is giving top-end naming to a Zen 4 chip implies that there isn't another, faster processor that could have it instead. This wouldn't be the first time AMD launched a brand-new generation of Ryzen CPUs specifically as an APU refresh. The Ryzen 6000 series in 2022 did something very similar, as it launched Zen 3+ CPUs that were more or less the same as the Ryzen 5000 series.
As for when these leaked Ryzen 8000 Hawk Point APUs will be announced, CES 2024 is pretty likely as it's just around the corner. Plus, Ryzen 6000 was also announced at CES in 2022, as was Ryzen 4000 (another APU-only product stack) at CES in 2020. Considering Hawk Point is more or less a refresh, there probably won't be a large gap between the announcement and the actual product launch either.
